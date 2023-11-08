Snatched!: Katy Perry Wins $15 Million Battle With Bedridden 84-Year-Old Veteran Over California Mansion

A California judge has determined Katy Perry can take possession of a $15 million mansion owed by a now-bedridden 84-year-old Army veteran, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In a stunning decision, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Joseph Lipner ruled Carl Westcott was competent enough in 2020 to sign a contract to sell the massive property to the aging pop tart – ending a vicious three-year court battle.

“Westcott has not met his burden,” Judge Lipner said in his 32-page decision.