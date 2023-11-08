Your tip
Snatched!: Katy Perry Wins $15 Million Battle With Bedridden 84-Year-Old Veteran Over California Mansion

Nov. 8 2023, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

A California judge has determined Katy Perry can take possession of a $15 million mansion owed by a now-bedridden 84-year-old Army veteran, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In a stunning decision, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Joseph Lipner ruled Carl Westcott was competent enough in 2020 to sign a contract to sell the massive property to the aging pop tart – ending a vicious three-year court battle.

“Westcott has not met his burden,” Judge Lipner said in his 32-page decision.

katy perry wins million lawsuit trial carl westcott california mansion court damges orlando bloom
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry is all smiles after defeating an 84-year-old vet in court over his $15 million mansion.

“Westcott presented no persuasive evidence that he lacked capacity to enter into a real estate contract between June 10, 2020 and June 18, 2020, the days during which he negotiated and signed the contract.”

The judge also noted the founder of 1-800 Flowers was wheeling and dealing and negotiating other contracts during the same period he made the mansion deal with the Roar singer’s business agent Bernie Gudvi.

“Westcott has not attempted to rescind any of these other contracts for lack of capacity,” Judge Lipner noted in his decision.

katy perry wins million lawsuit trial carl westcott california mansion court damges orlando bloom
Source: MEGA

Perry and boyfriend went to court to make sure they scooped up the mansion despite the owners reluctance to sell.

As Radaronline.com reported, Gudvi, allegedly door-stepped the ailing Westcott in 2020, just days after a six-hour back surgery to personally convince him to sell the 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom Santa Barbara spread.

Westcott, who now suffers from Huntington’s Disease, realized his mistake when the painkillers wore off and wanted to rescind the contract – but Gudvi allegedly threatened to drag the vet to court.

Westcott preemptively sued Gudvi who used a team of pit bull lawyers hired by Perry to accuse the ailing octogenarian of playing fast and loose with the truth about his mental health.

katy perry wins million lawsuit trial carl westcott california mansion court damges orlando bloom
Source: L.A. Superior Court

Mansion owner Carl Westcott claimed he was mental incapacitated when he signed the contract.

During the two month bench trial, Westcott’s lawyers had a team of medical experts testify that the father-in-law of Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott was suffering from early stages of dementia.

But Judge Lipner stated he did not find the experts, “credible for persuasive.”

“On the other hand, significant evidence showed that Westcott had the capacity to enter into the contract,” the judge wrote.

katy perry wins million lawsuit trial carl westcott california mansion court damges orlando bloom
Source: MEGA; L.A. Superior Court

An LA judge determined Westcott was lucid enough to sign the contract.

“The evidence includes the testimony of percipient witnesses who interacted with Westcott during the days he negotiated and signed the contract; Wescott’s written communications during those same days, showing him to be coherent, engaged, lucid and rational.”

Judge Lipner also noted Westcott earned a tidy $3.75 million profit on the sale and ordered that the contracted he signed “must be respected.”

