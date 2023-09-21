Katy Perry Accused of 'Exploiting the Elderly' After Coming for 84-Year-Old Bedridden Veteran in Battle Over $15 Million Mansion
Katy Perry has been accused of "exploiting the elderly" in her war against a bedridden veteran over his $15 million "dream home" in Santa Barbara.
Days after claiming 84-year-old Carl Westcott owed her a combined $5.3 million in damages, the Fireworks singer changed her tune — a move sources close to Westcott's family tell RadarOnline.com was the right one.
As this outlet exclusively reported, Perry accused the ailing 1-800-Flowers founder — who has Huntington's Disease — of owing her $2.6 million, saying she was forced to rent out a nearby property for $75k per month after buying Westcott's sprawling mansion. The megastar — whose net worth is estimated at $330 million — also shamelessly included the cable bill from the rental in her filing.
Interestingly enough, as we pointed out, Perry said under oath she owned three properties in the Santa Barbara area, leaving many to wonder why she would spend money on a rental and expect Westcott to pay for damages.
The I Kissed a Girl singer's attorney has since dismissed the damages claim related to the rental, which RadarOnline.com is told makes those close to Westcott concerned about her motives.
“It is outrageous and near fraudulent that Katy Perry tried to charge the Westcott’s for a rental house that she only had to rent because she was spending millions on the remodel of the $14.2M house she bought after she could not get Westcott’s house due to his obvious mental incapacity," a source close to Westcott's family told RadarOnline.com on Wednesday. "What is her obsession with exploiting the elderly and weak?"
The insider also brought up the additional $2.67 million in damages the singer believes she's owed for lost rental income on Westcott's mansion. Here's the kicker: in her April deposition, Perry claimed she never intended to rent out the property and wrote a letter to the aging vet, telling him she wanted to raise her daughter with Orlando Bloom in it.
“Katy is still facing perjury issues with her claim that she would have rented out Westcott’s house every day she owned it," the source close to Westcott's family alleged. "She is smart to abandon the near fraudulent rental house claim because she would have definitely perjured herself."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Westcott's loved ones — which includes his daughter-in-law, Real Housewives of Dallas alum Kameron Westcott — were "shocked" when they discovered Perry was coming after the elderly entrepreneur for $5.3 million.
Westcott is gearing up for trial over the 2020 sale of his Santa Barbara mansion, purchased by the singer and her Lord of The Rings fiancé. He claimed he was tricked into selling his property when he was on painkillers while recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
Westcott said that after the pain medications wore off, he changed his mind — but when he approached Perry and Bloom's agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."
Westcott sued Perry and Bloom's business agent, Bernie Gudvi, who denied any allegations of wrongdoing.
The Last Friday Night singer and her movie star beau are not named as defendants; however, Perry is set to take the stand when the case goes to trial on September 27.