Family of Bedridden Vet, 84, Fighting Katy Perry Over $15 Million Mansion Says it's 'Extremely Important' to Be Present at Trial to 'Defend' His Honor
The family of the 84-year-old veteran feuding with Katy Perry over the sale of his $15 million mansion is determined to defend his honor in the upcoming trial, telling RadarOnline.com it is "extremely important" for them to represent the bedridden patriarch.
Carl Westcott is the aging 1-800-Flowers founder who claims Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, stole his Santa Barbara home out from under him, with their business partner allegedly convincing him to sell the property in 2020 while he was on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
But they aren't the only famous ones connected to the lawsuit. Carl's daughter-in-law is The Real Housewives of Dallas alum Kameron Westcott. She spoke exclusively to RadarOnline.com before the hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The Bravolebrity and her husband, Court, traveled from Dallas to be there for opening arguments, saying it's "extremely important" for them to be present in the courtroom since Carl can't due to his health issues.
"We want justice for his dad and to defend his honor the best we can," Kameron said during the phone interview earlier this week.
“He’s such an honorable man. He’s worked his entire life and deserves to stay in his home,” she explained, adding this was the house Carl hoped to live in during his final days. “It’s sad Katy is trying to take that from him.”
Kameron hopes to be there to see the pop star take the stand because she “wants to hear what she has to say" and calls the entire situation "sad and unfortunate."
The RHOD star also told us she believes the Fireworks singer's took "full advantage" of Carl's mental decline — something Perry's attorney fiercely denied.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kameron and her husband had a tearful visit with Carl before traveling for the legal battle. We're told they moved the ailing entrepreneur to Dallas to be close as his health deteriorates, adding they never know which goodbye will be the final one.
Carl has Huntington’s disease, which slowly attacks areas of the brain like dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Kameron says the high-profile feud with Perry and Bloom has affected her family and her marriage, revealing that she and Court have been under "so much stress" dealing with everyday life plus Carl's lawyers and watching their loved one, who they affectionately call "Captian," fade before their eyes.
As this outlet reported, Carl sued Perry and Bloom's business agent over the 2020 sale of his mansion, purchased by the I Kissed a Girl singer and her fiancé in 2020.
Carl said that after the pain medications wore off, he changed his mind — but when he approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."
RadarOnline.com broke the story last week — Perry claims Carl owed her $2.67 million in damages for the loss of income from being unable to rent out his mansion; however, she never mentioned she intended to rent the property in her April deposition, nor did she allude to it in her heartfelt letter to him, in which she claimed she wanted to raise her family in the house.
Kameron accuses Perry of "taking advantage" of her ailing father-in-law — but Perry's attorney told RadarOnline.com that "the sole reason Katy Perry is pursuing litigation is that she entered into a written contract with Mr. Westcott, who was perfectly competent at the time, for a home that she wishes to live in with her family."