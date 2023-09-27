Family of Bedridden Vet, 84, Fighting Katy Perry Over $15 Million Mansion Says it's 'Extremely Important' to Be Present at Trial to 'Defend' His Honor

The family of the 84-year-old veteran feuding with Katy Perry over the sale of his $15 million mansion is determined to defend his honor in the upcoming trial, telling RadarOnline.com it is "extremely important" for them to represent the bedridden patriarch.

Carl Westcott is the aging 1-800-Flowers founder who claims Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, stole his Santa Barbara home out from under him, with their business partner allegedly convincing him to sell the property in 2020 while he was on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.