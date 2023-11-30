Ex-'RHOA' Star NeNe Leakes Ordered to Pay $25k Over Alleged Unpaid Rent After Blowing Off Lawsuit
Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes was hit with a 5-figure judgment after she failed to respond to her former landlord's lawsuit.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the company MPG-Sugarloaf, LCC, who Leakes leased property from for her now-closed Swagg Boutique, was awarded $25,631.
In the lawsuit, the landlord claimed the Bravo star signed a lease in 2017 and then extended it by a year in 2021.
Leakes vacated the property in January 2022 but allegedly refused to pay up on the $22,000 owed in rent.
In court documents, the landlord claimed it unsuccessfully attempted to collect the money with Leakes before bringing the lawsuit.
As we previously reported, Leakes was served with the legal paperwork while outside her $1 million Atlanta condo.
The process server personally served Leakes at the property on August 16, 2023.
Days after the lawsuit was filed, Leakes told The Jasmine Brand the debt wasn’t her responsibility.
She claimed her late husband “Gregg signed the lease not me!”
She added, “He ain’t here.”
Leakes’ husband died on September 1 at the age of 66 after a long battle with cancer.
The judge ordered Leakes to pay the $22k in unpaid rent, $2,315 in attorney fees and another $400 in court costs.
As we first reported, in February, Leakes was hit with another default judgment in a separate lawsuit. The reality star was ordered to pay $1k to a company called Photography by Ace LLC.
The suit claimed Leakes used a photographer to take photos at her now-closed club but refused to pay up on invoices.
Leakes didn't bother responding to the case.
As we first reported, on top of her legal issues, Leakes’ oldest son Bryson Bryant was recently released from jail after being arrested for possession of Fentanyl.
Bryant's July arrest triggered a probation violation in a separate criminal case which resulted in being thrown behind bars for months.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
During his initial arrest, Bryant told the officers he was his younger brother, Brentt Leakes — which led to him being hit with an additional charge of providing a false name to an officer.
It's not all bad news for Leakes. RHOA fans are pushing for the reality show icon to return to the franchise after a rough couple of season.