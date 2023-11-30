Your tip
NFL Star Von Miller Accused of Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend, Police Issue Arrest Warrant

Source: Allan Dranberg/Csm/Cal Sport Media/Newscom/The Mega Agency

An arrest warrant has been issued for Buffalo Bills player Von Miller.

Nov. 30 2023, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Dallas police have issued an arrest warrant for NFL star Von Miller after his pregnant girlfriend accused the athlete of assault, law enforcement sources said.

Authorities want to bring Miller into custody after an incident between the two that took place at their home on November 29 around 11 AM.

Source: MEGA

The incident involved his pregnant girlfriend, according to law enforcement sources.

Officers got a disturbance call from their residence and were told there was "a verbal argument" between Miller and a woman that escalated, according to reports.

Miller allegedly left the scene before police arrived, and the woman "was treated for minor injuries" but not hospitalized, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Assaulting a pregnant woman is a third-degree felony in Texas. The investigation remains ongoing.

Source: Jp Waldron/Cal Sport Media/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Miller apparently left the scene before police arrived and the woman "was treated for minor injuries."

As of Thursday morning, Miller's name does not come up in Dallas County jail records.

His team, the Buffalo Bills, shared a statement about the matter amid the development: "This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point."

The NFL also issued a statement of its own which read, "We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We will follow all legal developments. We have no further comment at this time."

Von Miller
Von Miller
Miller is currently in his second season with the Bills, which are on their bye week meaning the team doesn't play again until next week. He signed with Buffalo in 2022 on a six-year, $120 million contract.

Years ago, the famous pass-rusher was under investigation by the Parker, Colorado, police department in 2021, but no charges were ever filed.

Before that, Miller made headlines in 2016 when a judge ruled in his favor that a sex tape he made with a woman, Elizabeth Ruiz, could not be distributed, demanding the copy be destroyed.

Source: MEGA

Miller previously played for the Denver Broncos.

The ruling came after Miller filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court attempting to block the woman from releasing the tape and said she was demanding $2.5 million from him.

Ruiz denied the ordeal being part of an extortion plot.

"He never asked me to delete it — not once — and there was no 'gotcha.' I didn't say 'gotcha' or anything like that," she said. "I never, ever, ever, ever, ever went up to Von to ask him for $2.5 million or for a $1. I never told Von, 'give me this much money.' If not, I felt like I would have had that kind of case on me."

