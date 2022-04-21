NFL Star Von Miller Sued By Ex-Girlfriend, Accused Of Leaking Their Intimate Photos To Celebrities

She claims the football star violated her trust. “On or around May 7, 2020, in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage, Miller sent via social media a private sexually explicit photograph of [Doe] and Miller]” having sex to “two well-known celebrities.”

Doe says the first message Miller sent was at 1:42 PM. It read, “This the b---- you want? You can have her dawg.”

The second message was allegedly sent minutes later and ready, “This the b---- you want?”

The celebrities are not named.