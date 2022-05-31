NFL Star Von Miller’s Ex-Girlfriend Drops Lawsuit Over Intimate Photo Leak
Von Miller’s ex-girlfriend has dropped her court case against the NFL star in which she accused him of sharing explicit photos of her with other celebrities in a fit of jealously.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the lawyers representing the woman (who used the pseudonym Jane Doe to bring her suit) have informed the court they are dismissing the complaint.
The decision came only weeks after the lawsuit was filed on April 20. Miller had yet to respond to the allegations in court.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Doe sued for intrusion into private affairs, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
“This case is a cautionary tale for young women that date professional athletes like Miller that think laws do not apply because of fame, money, and power,” the suit read. “However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law and Miller’s vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be condoned.”
In court docs, Doe said during her relationship with Miller they took and exchanged photos that were “not meant to be shared with others.”
“On or around May 7, 2020, in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage, Miller sent via social media a private sexually explicit photograph of [Doe] and Miller]” having sex to “two well-known celebrities,” Doe said.
The ex said the first message Miller sent was at 1:42 PM reading, “This the b---- you want? You can have her dawg.”
“This the b---- you want?” the second message read. The celebrities were not named.
“[Doe] did not consent to [Miller’s] distribution and/or sharing of the private sexually explicit photograph that revealed [Doe’s] private and intimate body parts and depicted [Doe] engaging in a” sexual act,” her lawyer argued.
Miller’s ex said the NFL star caused her emotional distress, shame, and harm to her reputation.
The lawsuit sought unspecified damages plus an injunction prohibiting Miller from distributing the images to others.
The drama comes after Miller was investigated last year by the Colorado police over allegations made by an ex-girlfriend. The investigation ended with no charges being brought against the linebacker.