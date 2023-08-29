NeNe Leakes Served Legal Papers at $1 Million Atlanta Condo After Being Accused of Owing Back Rent on Boutique
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes was tracked down by a process server who hit the iconic reality star with legal documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the landlord suing NeNe over alleged unpaid rent on her now-closed Swagg Boutique had the server show up at the reality star’s Atlanta condo on August 16.
The server said they personally served NeNe by showing up to her $1.8 million 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,045 sq. ft. pad — which she purchased two months after her late husband Gregg’s death.
NeNe had been living in a 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 9,791 sq. ft. mansion before selling it off for $3.45 million in 2021.
As we previously reported, in the lawsuit, the landlord claimed NeNe signed a lease in 2017 and then extended it another year in 2021.
The landlord said NeNe vacated the property in January 2022 but never paid off the outstanding balance of $22,900 owed. Despite the landlord allegedly putting NeNe on notice, the reality star failed to cough up the cash.
NeNe temporarily closed her multiple Swagg Boutiques in 2020 due to the pandemic. Months later, she reopened and started having “going out of business” sales at the stores.
In response to the lawsuit, NeNe told The Jasmine Brand, “Gregg signed the lease not me! He ain't here.”
The reality star has yet to officially respond to the lawsuit in court. This isn't the first time NeNe has been served at the condo.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, NeNe has been dealing with personal issues for months after her son Bryson Bryant was arrested for possession of drugs.
On July 3, Bryson was arrested for felony possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II-controlled substance.
In addition to the drug charge, Bryson was hit with a misdemeanor “loitering/prowling” charge.
While speaking to police, Bryson told officers he was his younger brother, Brentt Leakes. As a result, days later, after officers discovered the lie, Bryson was hit with an additional charge of providing a false name to an officer.
As we first reported, Bryson will be locked up until early next year due to him being in violation of probation in a separate case due to his new arrest.