NeNe Leakes Sued by Ex-Landlord Over Alleged Unpaid Rent for Out of Business Swagg Boutique

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , the landlord at the Georgia shopping center Sugarloaf Mills, where her former clothing store stood, alleged Leakes owes a whopping $22,900 after vacating the property in January 2022 per the lease agreement.

NeNe Leakes ' incarcerated son isn't her only issue. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is being sued over her non-existent Swagg Boutique after being accused of failing to pay more than $22k in unpaid rent by her ex-landlord.

The landlord claimed the ex-Bravolebrity signed an initial lease agreement in 2017 and extended it for another year in 2021. In the lawsuit filed in Fulton County, GA, on Tuesday, the landlord also included a letter that warned Leakes to pay up or prepare for court.

The letter, dated July 19, 2023, stated, "Based on the foregoing, Landlord hereby demands payment in the amount of $22,900.75 within ten (10) days from receipt of this letter. Should you fail to pay this amount within ten (10) days from receipt of this letter, Landlord will pursue all rights and remedies it has, including, but not limited to, the collection of past due rent, its reasonable attorney's fees, and court costs pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 13-1-11, and the terms and conditions of the Lease."