Katy Perry Mansion Win: 84-Year-Old Vet's Family Hopes Pop Star Will Face 'Sanctions for Perjury' as Battle Continues Over $2.6 Million
Katy Perry may have won the battle, but Carl Westcott's family hopes they win the war. After the pop star was declared victorious in the 84-year-old's battle over his $15 million mansion, the 1-800-Flowers founder's family told RadarOnline.com that they "look forward to her testimony," and are hoping she faces "sanctions for possible perjury."
As this outlet reported, a California judge determined Perry and her fiancée, Orlando Bloom, can now take possession of the bedridden veteran's Santa Barbara home.
“Westcott has not met his burden,” Judge Lipner said in his 32-page decision filed on Tuesday.
Westcott's son, Chart, said the judge's ruling "may follow the letter of the law, it shows that the law has no spirit."
"Katy Perry will now have to testify, in person, to receive her 'damages.' We look forward to her testimony, and to her being confronted with possible sanctions for perjury," Chart told RadarOnline.com exclusively on Wednesday.
According to him, the I Kissed a Girl singer "has put herself in a box by claiming that she lost years of rental income and is owed damages, which is counter to her sworn statements about wanting to live in the house."
Westcott's son also referenced Perry's past property battles.
"We hope Ms. Perry enjoys her pyrrhic victory, as she explains to her fans about twice taking homes from the elderly," Chart said. He concluded his statement, telling RadarOnline.com, "Lastly, we wish the judge had spelled our father's name correctly."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
- Katy Perry Accused of 'Exploiting the Elderly' After Coming for 84-Year-Old Bedridden Veteran in Battle Over $15 Million Mansion
- Katy Perry Will Testify in Court As She Demands $2.6 Million From 84-Year-Old Vet After Winning War Over Mansion
- Accused Property Snatchers Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Sink to New Low in Bid to Evict Bedridden Vet From Home
Westcott's daughter-in-law, Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott, addressed the judge's ruling this afternoon. She revealed that "while he was unable to fight for himself, we proudly fought for Carl and will continue to fight for the rights of those with Huntingtons, Alzheimer’s, and all diseases that impair cognitive function against those who try to take advantage of those battling these heartbreaking life impairments."
Kameron added, "I know the truth and those who fight for good amongst greed will always prevail. While our hearts break for Carl in his current health condition and now with the results of the trial, let this be a reminder and encouragement to all of us to be the differences and the kindness we need in this world, even when we’re up against obstacles that seem unjust and unethical."
Westcott accused Perry and Bloom of stealing his mansion, with their business agent allegedly convincing him to sell the property in 2020 while he was on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
Once the pain medications wore off, the aging businessman changed his mind. When he approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."
Westcott sued Perry and Bloom's business agent, dragging the famous pair and his family into a full-on courtroom war. While the Fireworks singer and The Lord of the Rings actor can now move into the 1-800-Flowers founder's home, they are still headed to court over millions Perry claims she's owed over the property.
Perry accused Westcott of owing her $2.6 million related to loss of income, arguing she couldn't make money by renting out the mansion after purchasing it in 2020; however, in her deposition earlier this year, the singer failed to mention that she planned to rent the home out.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Perry has been ordered to take the stand on February 13 or 14, in which she will have to answer what her true intentions were when she bought the home.