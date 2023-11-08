Katy Perry Mansion Win: 84-Year-Old Vet's Family Hopes Pop Star Will Face 'Sanctions for Perjury' as Battle Continues Over $2.6 Million

Westcott's daughter-in-law, Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott, addressed the judge's ruling this afternoon. She revealed that "while he was unable to fight for himself, we proudly fought for Carl and will continue to fight for the rights of those with Huntingtons, Alzheimer’s, and all diseases that impair cognitive function against those who try to take advantage of those battling these heartbreaking life impairments."

Kameron added, "I know the truth and those who fight for good amongst greed will always prevail. While our hearts break for Carl in his current health condition and now with the results of the trial, let this be a reminder and encouragement to all of us to be the differences and the kindness we need in this world, even when we’re up against obstacles that seem unjust and unethical."