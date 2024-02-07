Katy Perry Mansion War: 84-Year-Old Bedridden Vet's Son Slams 'Bully' Pop Star as $2.6 Million Legal Battle Gets Postponed

As this outlet reported, Carl accused Perry and her significant other, Orlando Bloom, of stealing his $15 million mansion, with their business agent allegedly convincing him to sell the property in 2020 while he was on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.

Once the medication wore off, the aging 1-800-Flowers mogul changed his mind. When Carl approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."