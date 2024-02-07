Katy Perry Mansion War: 84-Year-Old Bedridden Vet's Son Slams 'Bully' Pop Star as $2.6 Million Legal Battle Gets Postponed
Katy Perry isn't just making enemies on American Idol. The I Kissed a Girl pop star, who's gotten mixed reviews since becoming a host on the popular competition singing series, has found another nemesis in a bedridden veteran's son, and he told RadarOnline.com that he isn't happy Perry, 39, is dragging his 84-year-old dad back to court in a never-ending legal battle.
As this outlet reported, Carl accused Perry and her significant other, Orlando Bloom, of stealing his $15 million mansion, with their business agent allegedly convincing him to sell the property in 2020 while he was on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
Once the medication wore off, the aging 1-800-Flowers mogul changed his mind. When Carl approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."
The vet — who also suffers from the neurological disorder Huntington's disease — lost that battle, but the 13-time Grammy nominee is demanding the $2.6 million in damages she claimed Carl owes her related to loss of income, arguing she couldn't make money by renting out the mansion after purchasing it.
Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal the trial, which was set for February 13-14, has been postponed. Perry will now face off with the ailing veteran on July 8, 9, and 10 — much to the dismay of Carl's son, Chart, who didn't hold back his feelings about the singer.
"By the time of the trial, she'll be done filming American Idol, where she bullies contestants. She'll then have to stop avoiding this and finally take accountability for her actions in hurting my elderly, mentally ill father," Chart said in an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com.
We reached out to Perry's representative for comment.
The five-month delay will likely prolong the family's fears about Carl's declining health. Real Housewives of Dallas alum Kameron Westcott, who is married to Carl's other son, Court Westcott, had previously told us that the family was worried he might not live through the initial mansion trial.
That wrapped in November, with the Westcotts revealing they wouldn't appeal the decision.
As this outlet reported, Perry will now be required to testify about the $2.6 million damages she claimed she lost in rental income while fighting the three-year legal battle with the elderly businessman. Carl's family is looking forward to watching the pop star getting grilled on the witness stand.
"Katy Perry will now have to testify, in person, to receive her 'damages.' We look forward to her testimony, and to her being confronted with possible sanctions for perjury," Chart told RadarOnline.com last year.