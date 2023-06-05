American Idol is Fixed: Shocking Charge Rocks Hit Show — Does a 'Cabal Between Producers, Executives and Judges' Really Exist?
In a shocking move, hit singing competition show American Idol was accused of rigging results, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fans were outraged after season 21 winner Iam Tongi was crowned champion over runner-up Megan Danielle. Frustrated viewers soon took to social media and accused the show's production of tampering with voting results.
Eric Schiffer, chairman of PR firm Reputation Management Consultants, addressed fans concerns about voting integrity.
"There are a few people that believe that there was some cabal between producers, executives and the judges that said they must vote a certain way," Schiffer told the U.S. Sun. "NDAs and confidentiality provisions would somehow mask all this."
Schiffer contributed any "rigging" was likely sympathetic votes for Tongi, who lost his father before the season 21 premiere.
"What likely may have happened if there was any 'rigging,' it was a rigging of emotions in that you have a sympathetic singer whose father had recently passed and whose kindness and positivity mixed with musical talent swayed humans, in some ways maybe not even consciously," Schiffer said of the allegations.
While some saw Tongi as having the upper-hand due to his story, rather than talent, the season 21 winner refused to entertain critics' theories.
Tongi relied on his late father's teachings to help him navigate adversity following his life-changing win.
"My dad always told me that your music's not meant for everyone," Tongi told the Daily Mail. "There's going to be people that are not going to like it and that's OK, that's normal."
"Everyone gets their own opinion. Everyone gets to think what they think. So, it's fine," the season 21 winner added.
As for Danielle? The runner-up also found the allegations baseless.
While fans stormed social media and proclaimed Danielle their true winner, the runner-up dismissed claims that the show was rigged.
"I would say that it isn’t just because, you know, I feel like God made all of this happen for a reason," Danielle told the Post. "Even if I was first, second, last, whatever … I feel like any of us really deserved it."
Danielle, a former waitress, added that Tongi was "talented" and deserved to win, "this was his time and I’m just super proud of him."