American Idol is Fixed: Shocking Charge Rocks Hit Show — Does a 'Cabal Between Producers, Executives and Judges' Really Exist?

Schiffer contributed any "rigging" was likely sympathetic votes for Tongi, who lost his father before the season 21 premiere.

"What likely may have happened if there was any 'rigging,' it was a rigging of emotions in that you have a sympathetic singer whose father had recently passed and whose kindness and positivity mixed with musical talent swayed humans, in some ways maybe not even consciously," Schiffer said of the allegations.

While some saw Tongi as having the upper-hand due to his story, rather than talent, the season 21 winner refused to entertain critics' theories.