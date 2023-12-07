Katy Perry Set to Testify in $15 Million Mansion Lawsuit Following Three Year Legal Scrum
Katy Perry is officially set to sing on the witness stand after a California judge determined she can purchase a disputed $15 million mansion in a disputed real-estate deal, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Court records show the aging pop tart is scheduled to testify at a two-day penalty phase trial where she seeks $2.6 million damages against the 84-year-old veteran Carl Westcott, who refused to sell his Santa Barbara mansion after he signed a contract in July 2020.
Westcott’s legal team tried to overturn a preliminary decision issued by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Joseph Lipner by claiming the vet was under the influence of painkillers following back surgery when he signed the contract and that they weren’t given enough time to present their case during trial.
“The court found no credible evidence showing that, during his negotiations and execution of the sales contract, Wescott was ‘totally without understanding,’ (or) ‘of unsound mind’ or suffering from any statutory deficit,” Lipner wrote in the December 6, 2023 ruling.
As Radaronline.com previously reported, the legal scrum erupted when Perry’s agent, Bernie Gudvi, allegedly door-stepped the ailing founder of 1-800-Flowers, just days after a six-hour back surgery to personally convince him to sell the 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom Santa Barbara spread.
Westcott, who suffers from Huntington’s Disease, realized his mistake when the painkillers wore off and wanted to rescind the contract – but Gudvi allegedly threatened to drag the vet to court.
Westcott preemptively sued Gudvi, who used a team of pit bull lawyers hired by Perry to accuse the ailing octogenarian of playing fast and loose with the truth about his mental health.
Judge Lipner also shot down Westcott’s claim he was denied “due process” by the time constraints imposed on his expert witnesses who testified claimed he was suffering from the early stages of dementia-type symptoms.
“Westcott also did not ask before or during the trial for more time to make his trial presentation,” Lipner stated in court documents. “If Westcott had requested or needed additional time for any reasonable purpose, the Court would have granted it.”
“Raising the issue of time limits for the first time after receiving an adverse tentative ruling and proposed statement of decision does not provide grounds for disturbing the decision.”
The legal victory means Perry is required to testify in the damage stage of the case since she filed papers claiming to have lost $2.6 million in rental income during the three-year legal battle to force Westcott to honor the deal.
Westcott’s family is looking forward to grilling the I Kissed a Girl singer on the witness stand since she at first submitted a sworn statement claiming she planned to use the spread as a forever home with fiancée Orlando Bloom and their adorable 3-year-old daughter, Daisy.
"Katy Perry will now have to testify, in person, to receive her 'damages.' We look forward to her testimony, and to her being confronted with possible sanctions for perjury," Westcott's son, Chart, told RadarOnline.com last month.