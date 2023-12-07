Katy Perry Set to Testify in $15 Million Mansion Lawsuit Following Three Year Legal Scrum

Katy Perry is officially set to sing on the witness stand after a California judge determined she can purchase a disputed $15 million mansion in a disputed real-estate deal, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Court records show the aging pop tart is scheduled to testify at a two-day penalty phase trial where she seeks $2.6 million damages against the 84-year-old veteran Carl Westcott, who refused to sell his Santa Barbara mansion after he signed a contract in July 2020.

Westcott’s legal team tried to overturn a preliminary decision issued by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Joseph Lipner by claiming the vet was under the influence of painkillers following back surgery when he signed the contract and that they weren’t given enough time to present their case during trial.