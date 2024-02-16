Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Leaving Hollywood Behind Following Backlash Over Support for Danny Masterson: Report
Actress Mila Kunis has reportedly joined her husband Ashton Kutcher in investing in business opportunities away from Hollywood following backlash over their support of convicted former co-star Danny Masterson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kunis and Kutcher's Hollywood reputations were on the chopping block when their letters of support — in which they asked a judge to be lenient towards Masterson in his sentencing after he was found guilty of raping two women — were released, sparking widespread outrage.
According to a sensational report, sources claim Kunis and Kutcher are now considering quitting Tinseltown for good — and are looking at diversified investments to help set them up for success post-Hollywood!
"Tech investments have been Ashton's obsession for years, but now Mila's making it her priority too," an insider told the National Enquirer.
The Ukrainian-born actress, who wed her former That 70s Show co-star in 2015, confessed to scoffing at her husband's early support for successful startups like AirBnB, Uber and Bitcoin.
But now that the ex-sitcom stud is sitting on a reported $200 million, Kunis confides, "I've never been happier to be wrong."
The spy squealed the Black Swan ballerina is ready to pirouette in a new direction!
"She finally realized while she loves movies and TV, her real future is going to be in following the path of becoming a serious investor, so she doesn't have to depend on the unpredictable," the source said.
As this outlet reported, Kunis and Kutcher admitted they didn't predict their letters of support for Masterson would be released when they wrote them, which led to severe backlash — and prompted an apology video that ultimately backfired.
Nevertheless, the insider claimed Kunis is ready to take a page out of her husband's book and is looking for his guidance on investments. "Ashton has helped her learn the ropes."
According to the report, Kunis is eager to supercharge her $75 million fortune by finding profitable opportunities as her husband does.
"They really see their future in the world of finance, money and angel investing in tech companies," the mole said.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kunis and Kutcher's reps for comment.