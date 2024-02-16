Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Leaving Hollywood Behind Following Backlash Over Support for Danny Masterson: Report

Actress Mila Kunis has reportedly joined her husband Ashton Kutcher in investing in business opportunities away from Hollywood following backlash over their support of convicted former co-star Danny Masterson, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kunis and Kutcher's Hollywood reputations were on the chopping block when their letters of support — in which they asked a judge to be lenient towards Masterson in his sentencing after he was found guilty of raping two women — were released, sparking widespread outrage.