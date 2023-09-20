Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Fear Reputations Are Irreparably Damaged Over Danny Masterson Support
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are allegedly terrified that they're going to be run out of Hollywood after being caught in a Church of Scientology rape scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kutcher and Kunis faced backlash after it was revealed that the couple wrote letters of support for their former sitcom costar Danny Masterson, who was convicted of raping two church members and sentenced to 30 years in prison.
In his letter, the former Punk'd host branded Masterson "extraordinarily honest" and considered the convicted rapist a "role model." The Bad Moms actress wrote that Masterson was "an outstanding older brother figure to me."
While Kutcher and Kunis' letters pushed for leniency on Masterson before his sentencing, a California judge still threw the book at their costar, and the A-list couple was pilloried when their lobbying went public.
Insiders claimed that outrage over their support of Masterson has made other celebrities who follow the controversial church fear that they may be next on the chopping block.
"Now Ashton and Mila fear they may have talked their way out of Tinseltown," a source told the National Enquirer.
The insider elaborated that backlash towards Kutcher and Kunis' letters of support, which was made worse by a seemingly scripted video apology to fans, had a lasting impact on celebrity pals.
"They stood up for Danny's character after he was convicted," the source explained. "There are a lot of folks in the industry who swear they'll never work with Kutcher or his wife again."
While the church denied covering up any of Masterson's crimes, insiders claimed top execs feared that the sitcom star's conviction and subsequent backlash against Kutcher and Kunis would open a floodgate of damaging problems.
"None of them want any association with Danny or his crimes," a source claimed of A-list Scientologists like Tom Cruise and Elisabeth Moss. "They're even rumored to be consulting public relations experts on how to battle the negative perception."
Since their letters were exposed to the public, critics claimed that the couple was indifferent to their former costar's sex crimes.
Former Scientologist Chrissie Carnell Bixler, a Masterson accuser whose testimony did not lead to a guilty verdict, condemned Kutcher's actions, telling the actor, "You're just as sick as your 'mentor.'"
Actress Christina Ricci also chimed in, saying, "People we know as 'awesome guys' can be predators and abusers."
The couple's apology video was quickly slammed by critics and branded as a half-hearted attempt at damage control.
The Masterson victim, who went as Jane Doe #1 at trial, labeled the couple's tone-deaf apology "incredibly insulting and hurtful."
Further scrutiny was cast in their direction when critics began to raise issues with the significant age gap between Kutcher and Kunis while filming the sitcom.
The couple admitted that they didn't know that the letters would be made public, and Kunis insisted that they weren't written to undermine "the validity of the court's ruling."
Nonetheless, the damage was done. Kutcher even resigned from the anti-child trafficking organization Thorn, which he founded with ex-wife Demi Moore.