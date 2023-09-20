Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Fear Reputations Are Irreparably Damaged Over Danny Masterson Support

In his letter, the former Punk'd host branded Masterson "extraordinarily honest" and considered the convicted rapist a "role model." The Bad Moms actress wrote that Masterson was "an outstanding older brother figure to me."

While Kutcher and Kunis' letters pushed for leniency on Masterson before his sentencing, a California judge still threw the book at their costar, and the A-list couple was pilloried when their lobbying went public.

Insiders claimed that outrage over their support of Masterson has made other celebrities who follow the controversial church fear that they may be next on the chopping block.