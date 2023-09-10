Danny Masterson's Rape Victim Trashes Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Calling Their Apology Video 'Insulting' and 'Hurtful'

Ali also shared the Hollywood couple's video apology in a post that accused the two of using "heavily lawyered language" and noted that "the letters weren't just character letters you'd write for a friend ... The letters, which contained a great deal of Scientological phrasing, were intended to undermine the victims who were drugged by Danny."

In the Instagram video, Kunis claimed that their letters weren't meant to question "the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling."

Kutcher added that the letters were meant to be read by the Judge and "not to undermine the testimony of the victims ... We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place."