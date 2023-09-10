Your tip
Danny Masterson's Rape Victim Trashes Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Calling Their Apology Video 'Insulting' and 'Hurtful'

By:

Sep. 10 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

One of Danny Masterson's rape victims spoke out about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' character letters and their heavily criticized "apology" video, calling on them to learn "radical accountability," RadarOnline.com has learned.

ashton kutcher mila kunis wrote letters danny masterson sentencing
The trio appeared on 'That '70s Show' when Masterson's victims say the crimes took place.

Yashar Ali of the Huffington Post took to X, formally known as Twitter, to share a statement they received from Jane Doe #1, aka Jen B., on Saturday, September 9, regarding Kutcher and Kunis' apology video.

"This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful," she was quoted. "My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check—especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of sex crimes. And as to Mila, I can only think of 'Times Up.'"

danny masterson mila kunis letter
Kunis also praised his character and said he offered guidance that she valued both personally and professionally.

Ali also shared the Hollywood couple's video apology in a post that accused the two of using "heavily lawyered language" and noted that "the letters weren't just character letters you'd write for a friend ... The letters, which contained a great deal of Scientological phrasing, were intended to undermine the victims who were drugged by Danny."

In the Instagram video, Kunis claimed that their letters weren't meant to question "the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling."

Kutcher added that the letters were meant to be read by the Judge and "not to undermine the testimony of the victims ... We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place."

ashton kutcher mila kunis wrote letters danny masterson sentencing
In the letters, Ashton called Masterson a "role model," while Kunis vouched for his "exceptional character."

The comments on the post were turned off, but the apology video was shared by hundreds of people X criticizing the actors.

One post read, "They are trying too hard to sound natural here ... This was clearly written/edited by an attorney."

Another wrote, "I guess they can't act like they genuinely mean it because of the actor's strike."

Masterson was found guilty and sentenced to 30 years behind bars for raping two women in the Early 2000s.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo handed out the sentence on Thursday, September 7, after ruling on a defense motion and hearing victim impact statements.

"Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here," Olmedo said. Masterson will have to register as a sex offender.

