Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis RESIGN From Anti-Child Abuse Organization After Writing Career-Ending Letters of Support for Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are stepping down from their positions on Thorn, an anti-child sex abuse organization he started with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, in 2012, after catching backlash over writing character letters on double convicted rapist Danny Masterson's behalf, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kutcher, 45, served as the chairman of the board. Kunis, 40, was an observer on the board of directors. Kutcher's resignation letter was obtained by TIME and published on Friday.
"Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences," Kutcher wrote.
He also addressed the massive fallout from the letters they wrote for Masterson after he was convicted of raping two women in the early 2000s.
"After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately," Kutcher continued. "I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve."
The star later apologized for his actions.
"The mission must always be the priority and I want to offer my heartfelt apology to all victims of sexual violence and everyone at Thorn who I hurt by what I did," he wrote to the board. "And to the broader advocacy community, I am deeply sorry. I remain proud of what we have accomplished in the past decade and will continue to support Thorn’s work. Thank you for your tireless advocacy and dedication to this cause."
As for Thorn, the company seemed to stick by Kutcher despite his resignation.
“For the past decade I have worked with Ashton on child protection issues,” Thorn board member Ernie Allen said in a statement Friday. “He has been a strong champion for children and worked tirelessly to protect them from sexual abuse. Through the creation of the DNA Foundation that later became Thorn, he helped build the organization into a major global resource for law enforcement, tech companies and others in the fight against child sexual exploitation. He made a difference.”
- ‘All His Honor And Loyalty’: Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson Praised by ‘Remember The Titans’ Star Ethan Suplee in Leaked Letter to Judge
- Ashton Kutcher's Business Partners Silent Following Backlash From Writing Convicted Double Rapist Danny Masterson Leniency Letter
- Danny Masterson's Rape Victim Trashes Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Calling Their Apology Video 'Insulting' and 'Hurtful'
This is the first of many partnerships that might go down the toilet for the married pair. RadarOnline.com has reached out to several companies involved in brand deals with Kutcher — including Peloton and the financial technology company Acorns — and the organizations have remained silent on whether they will continue relations with the actor.
Kutcher and Kunis addressed the backlash over the weekend — but the damage was already done.
This outlet obtained the character letters they wrote for Masterson, in which they asked the judge for leniency on his sentence.
Kutcher called Masterson a "role model," and Kunis vouched for his "exceptional character."
Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison last week. The actor, known for playing Steven Hyde on That '70s Show, was taken into custody at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Men's Central Jail, where he's been sitting since his conviction in May.
His attorney, Shawn Holley, told RadarOnline.com she is "confident that these convictions will be overturned." His wife, actress Bijou Phillips, is reportedly sticking by his side.