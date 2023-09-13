Home > News > Danny Masterson ‘All His Honor And Loyalty’: Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson Praised by ‘Remember The Titans’ Star Ethan Suplee in Leaked Letter to Judge Source: MEGA Ethan wrote an emotional letter to the judge supporting the convicted rapist. By: Ryan Naumann Sep. 13 2023, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Danny Masterson was not only supported by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis during his criminal sentencing — but his old pal Ethan Suplee wrote an emotional letter to the court pleading for a soft sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned. Last week, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of raping two women. His team reached out to his family and friends to write letters in support of his character — in hopes it would convince the judge not to throw the book at him.

Ashton and Mila have faced intense backlash for days over their letters that spoke highly of Danny but focused little on the victims of his crimes. "One of the most remarkable aspects of Danny’s character is his unwavering commitment to discouraging the use of drugs,” Kunis wrote. Ashton wrote, “While I'm aware that the judgment has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice. I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing. I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would be a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

Over the weekend, the two released a video attempting to calm down the attacks but it has done little to help their cause. Now, Ethan’s letter has been uncovered by Tony Ortega. The Remember the Titans actor co-starred with Danny on the Netflix show The Ranch and had been close with him for years. He has been rumored to be a member of the controversial Church of Scientology, of which Danny has been a prominent member for years.

He wrote, "I am writing in regard to my friend Danny Masterson. I first met Danny in elementary school when we were children, reconnected with him as teenagers, as we both embarked on our respective acting careers and over the next 3 decades, ended up working with him several times.” Ethan acknowledged, “I know that Danny has been convicted of forcible rape and is facing a potential sentence of 30 years to life.” Despite the criminal charges, he said, “My firsthand experience is that Danny is most dedicated to and driven by his family. I would extend this out to his brothers, sister, mom and dad, I would even say that he considers his friends to be family, but I think of him as mostly driven to provide for and protect his wife and daughter. Watching him get married and then become a father had, in my eyes, a profound effect on him. He poured all his efforts into being a father and husband.”

He added, “When we were teenagers, it was as if Danny was the head of his household as far as his siblings. Each of his younger siblings followed in his footsteps of becoming actors, with his mom being their manager. When he was on a hit TV show — something rare to happen to a working actor — he had every level of agent and manager approach him, but he would not even consider making a change and leaving his family. It was a point of honor for him, that you don’t leave your family. And not that my sensibilities are that different, but I just remember his example of loyalty and honor having had an effect on me.” “I worked with Danny a few times and he always took work very seriously, was utterly professional, courteous, and decent to all,” Ethan said.

Ethan wrote, “I can vividly recall the first time I visited him on the set of That 70s Show. I would always turn up to my own sets in sweatpants and flip-flops, but when visiting him, was given instructions that I was not to dress like a bum. He treated every job as though it was his responsibility to show that each and every person he was working with was just as important as any other and to set an air of professionalism.” “This was just as true years later when I was invited to do episodes of his Netflix show, The Ranch. Going to work was something he took very seriously and treated all those he worked with, with respect and professionalism,” he said.

Ethan told the judge, “I am sure other people are writing to you about what a dedicated father he is, so I will limit myself to not use up your time with that. All I can say is that though I have known Danny since I was a teenager, later I became a father to 4 daughters and when Danny became a father, it was as if his younger self, full of all his honor and loyalty, could finally realize a true purpose. His wife and daughter are his north star.” He ended, “I humbly ask you to sentence him with consideration for how/where he could be of best use to society. Because he has value.”

For his part, Danny has remained behind bars since he was sentenced.