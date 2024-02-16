Your tip
'Outer Banks' Star Austin North Arrested for Battery After Attacking ER Staff at Las Vegas Hospital

Feb. 15 2024

Austin North was arrested in Las Vegas after allegedly attacking several hospital employees to the point that he needed to be restrained, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Outer Banks star, 27, was booked for gross misdemeanor battery this week after allegedly punching one ER nurse in the head, shoving another in the face, and pushing a phlebotomist.

But the story gets even stranger.

Law enforcement was dispatched to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (UMC) for reports of assault and battery happening in the ER. The police report obtained by TMZ gave a play-by-play of what allegedly went down, with North's alleged victims talking to the responding officers.

The nurses and phlebotomist claimed the actor began attacking them out of nowhere. They told cops that North started throwing fists and shoving them for no reason, according to the report.

After he allegedly nailed one nurse, shoved another in the face, and pushed the person who draws blood, security officers reportedly restrained him — but he wasn't done, the alleged victims told police.

North plays Topper Thornton in the 'Outer Banks' series on Netflix.

North was accused of attacking another person, but the Netflix star wasn't the only person who got in a few blows.

During the reported scuffle with the phlebotomist, the hospital worker allegedly smacked North over the head with a tray in self-defense.

In the end, security officers were allegedly able to cuff North to a gurney until officers arrived at the hospital to assess the situation. Police then read the actor his Miranda rights and told him they were taking him to jail for battery, per the report.

When they asked North if he understood, he allegedly responded, "Yes."

He also posed for a blood mug shot and was released on bond.

North was booked for gross misdemeanor battery — which could hold a longer jail time or fine if convicted since it's battery on a healthcare provider, an officer, a cab driver, a school employee, etc.

While the story seems bizarre with a few gaping holes — like why the actor, known for playing Topper Thornton in the Outer Banks series, was at the ER in the first place — North posed for a bloody mug shot and later bonded out. It seems he's feeling fine after the alleged incident because he posted a highlight reel from his time in Sin City yesterday.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to his rep for comment.

