Sen. Bob Menendez's Wife Nadine Claims Gold Bars in FBI Raid Were Inherited From Her Late Mother

According to court documents, in addition to the gold bars, a "James Bond" phone, a $35,000 engagement ring, and $100,000 in cash, which was found stuffed in a pair of boots, are all said to be central to the investigation into the senator and his wife.

Menendez is accused of accepting bribes over the last five years in exchange for favors.

Now, Nadine and her husband are claiming the gold bars are actually family heirlooms.