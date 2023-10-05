New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez Accused of Taking Mercedes Bride After Wife Hit and Killed Pedestrian in 2018

According to the New York Post, Arslanian, 56, hit Richard Koop, 49, as he was crossing a road in Bogota, New Jersey, on December 12, 2018, at approximately 7:30 PM. Local police briefly questioned Arslanian before she was released from police custody.

"It is determined that at this time Ms. Arslanian was not at fault for the motor vehicle crash and that Mr. Koop was jaywalking," a Bogota police sergeant wrote in his report the next day.

The accident resulted in Koop's death, with his body being flung to the curb just steps away from his own house. The impact of the collision was so severe that Arslanian's Mercedes and the windshield were badly damaged.

Arslanian, who was Menendez's on-again, off-again lover at the time of the accident, ended up signing the papers for a brand-new Mercedes-Benz C-300 convertible in April 2019.