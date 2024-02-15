Amy Schumer Shocks Fans With 'Swollen' and 'Puffy' Face, Breaks Silence on Health Concerns

Schumer took to Instagram to address comments about her shocking new appearance. In a post promoting her new Hulu series, Life & Beth, the 42-year-old detailed her battle with endometriosis.

"Binge both full seasons of @lifeandbethhulu and thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!" Schumer mocked in the caption.

"I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about."