Amy Schumer Shocks Fans With 'Swollen' and 'Puffy' Face, Breaks Silence on Health Concerns
Amy Schumer broke her silence on her face looking "swollen" and "puffy" during a recent interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The comedian sparked concern when she looked noticeably different during a recent appearance on Wednesday's edition of The View, leading fans and medical professionals to speculate on possible ailments and raise questions about her health.
Schumer took to Instagram to address comments about her shocking new appearance. In a post promoting her new Hulu series, Life & Beth, the 42-year-old detailed her battle with endometriosis.
"Binge both full seasons of @lifeandbethhulu and thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!" Schumer mocked in the caption.
"I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about."
"There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay," the comedian continued. "Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men."
"I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in," Schumer added.
The Hulu star continued to reassure followers that she was okay while bringing attention back to her new show.
"Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha anyway I hope you enjoy life and Beth. Love and solidarity. Amy," the post concluded.
Schumer's caption followed viral videos from her Tonight Show appearance and fan questions on previous posts. Some speculated that the Life & Beth star was experiencing a common condition often referred to as "moon face," which is typical among individuals taking oral steroids.
Fans applauded Schumer for bringing awareness to endometriosis, which affects one in ten females and almost half of women who experience infertility, according to Yale Medicine.