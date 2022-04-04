Amy Schumer Goes OFF About 'Toxic Masculinity' During First Public Appearance Since Will Smith Oscars Slap

Schumer said she has been processing the events of that evening during her latest set. "I have no jokes about it,” the Trainwreck actress told the audience. "All I can say is that I don’t know if you saw this but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did you read that in your news feed?"

"I was kind of feeling myself … and then all of a sudden Ali was making his way up," she continued, referencing the performer’s 2001 film Ali. "And it was just a f—ing bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV."

Schumer admitted she had some jabs written about other stars including James Franco and Joe Rogan, although her lawyer advised against the quips prior to the Oscars.