Amy Schumer Ripped To Shreds For Claiming She's 'Traumatized' By Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars

Amy Schumer is being ripped to shreds after claiming she is "still triggered and traumatized" by the events that unfolded between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards.

The comedian, 40, who co-hosted the star-studded event alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, spoke out for the first time since Will's infamous Oscars slap — and, somehow, made the entire thing about herself.