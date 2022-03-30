Amy Schumer Ripped To Shreds For Claiming She's 'Traumatized' By Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Amy Schumer is being ripped to shreds after claiming she is "still triggered and traumatized" by the events that unfolded between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards.
The comedian, 40, who co-hosted the star-studded event alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, spoke out for the first time since Will's infamous Oscars slap — and, somehow, made the entire thing about herself.
"I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall," Schumer joked before stating, "But for real. Still triggered and traumatized."
Making it known she takes Rock's side on this one, she continued, "But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing."
While Schumer attempted to sprinkle in some jokes while not shedding too much humor on the matter, her effort backfired miserably. Within seconds, followers descended into her comment section to leave not-so-nice messages.
"How did you end up making this about you," one frustrated individual wrote, which caused a rainfall of responses.
"Exactly like she can exit stage left smh," someone responded. "A whole Karen that is how," another joked. "Shame she wants attention," a third person responded, claiming Schumer brought up Will's slap for clout.
"Yeah sit this one out Amy," another hater advised.
Millions of TV viewers were shocked when they watched Will jump onto the stage and smack Rock across the face after the comedian referred to Jada Pinkett Smith as G.I. Jane.
Jada suffers from Alopecia, which causes hair loss. In response to her struggle, she shaved her head.
Radar is told Rock didn't know about Jada's medical condition and would have never intentionally hurt her or Will. The King Richard star has since issued an apology for his behavior, calling it "inexcusable."
Rock has not spoken out, but that will most likely change tonight when he performs for the first time since the Oscars.
No doubt, Rock will have his security on standby this time.