Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Toby Keith
Exclusive

In Honor of Toby Keith: Fans Donate 'Thousands' to Country Star's Beloved Foundation After His Death From Cancer at 62

toby keith foundation pp
Source: mega;@tkfoundation1/instagram

Donations have poured into The Toby Keith Foundation in the wake of his death.

By:

Feb. 15 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The music world is mourning the loss of country legend Toby Keith after he lost his battle with stomach cancer at 62.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the chart-topping performer is continuing to help others and pay it forward in the wake of his passing.

Article continues below advertisement
tobykeith
Source: @tobykeith/instagram

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the beloved chart-topping performer is continuing to help others and pay it forward in the wake of his passing.

Keith's beloved charity project has received "thousands" of donations in honor of the singer within a matter of days, as his 16-year-old hits collection simultaneously tops the Billboard Album Chart.

Instead of flowers, the family asked fans to send donations to The Toby Keith Foundation, which encourages the health and happiness of pediatric cancer patients and supports OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for children and their families to stay during treatments.

Article continues below advertisement
tobykeithig
Source: @tobykeith/instagram

Keith's beloved charity project has received "thousands" of donations in honor of the singer within a matter of days, as his 16-year-old hits collection simultaneously tops the Billboard Album Chart.

"The whole process will take quite some time, but we are incredibly honored by the outpouring of kindness and respect shown to Toby and his foundation," Juliet Nees-Bright, executive director at The Toby Keith Foundation and Director of Operations for OK Kids Korral, told RadarOnline.com in a statement about the contributions.

The Toby Keith Foundation has been helping children with cancer since 2006 and later opened OK Kids Korral in 2014.

OK Kids Korral is located in Oklahoma and features 12 private suites, each of which sleeps up to five people and features comfortable living areas, and a laundry room.

In addition to a movie theater, relaxation gardens, game room, and teen area, there is also a "neutropenic wing for children with weakened immune systems," so all families can feel comfortable and cared for during their stay.

MORE ON:
Toby Keith
Article continues below advertisement
toby keith foundation donations pour in after country star death
Source: MEGA

In lieu of flowers, the family asked fans to send donations to The Toby Keith Foundation, which encourages the health and happiness of pediatric cancer patients and supports OK Kids Korral.

The country crooner died on Feb. 5. "He fought his fight with grace and courage," the family shared. Keith is survived by his wife of 40 years, Tricia Covel, and their three children, Shelley, 43, Krystal, 38, and Stelen, 26.

Last year, Keith spoke about how he remained strong even during tough times.

Article continues below advertisement

The Should've Been a Cowboy singer said it was "a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and down," he told E! News. "It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

In an Instagram post following his death, his loved ones revealed they will be hosting a private funeral service for family, band, and crew only in mid-February, as well as a memorial service that will be announced on social media shortly.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.