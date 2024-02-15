In Honor of Toby Keith: Fans Donate 'Thousands' to Country Star's Beloved Foundation After His Death From Cancer at 62

"The whole process will take quite some time, but we are incredibly honored by the outpouring of kindness and respect shown to Toby and his foundation," Juliet Nees-Bright, executive director at The Toby Keith Foundation and Director of Operations for OK Kids Korral, told RadarOnline.com in a statement about the contributions.

The Toby Keith Foundation has been helping children with cancer since 2006 and later opened OK Kids Korral in 2014.

OK Kids Korral is located in Oklahoma and features 12 private suites, each of which sleeps up to five people and features comfortable living areas, and a laundry room.

In addition to a movie theater, relaxation gardens, game room, and teen area, there is also a "neutropenic wing for children with weakened immune systems," so all families can feel comfortable and cared for during their stay.