Country Singer Toby Keith Dead at 62 After Battle With Stomach Cancer
Beloved country singer Toby Keith passed away this week from stomach cancer at the age of 62, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Beer for My Horses singer’s family announced Keith’s sudden passing on Tuesday morning. He died on Monday night.
“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” the late singer’s family wrote. “He fought his fight with grace and courage.”
“Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” they added.
Keith, who was one of the most popular artists in the country music genre, announced his battle with stomach cancer in June 2022.
“I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained in June 2022. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family,” the Should’ve Been a Cowboy singer continued. “But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”
Keith then compared his battle with stomach cancer to a “roller coaster” when asked about his diagnosis during the People’s Choice Country Awards in September 2023.
"You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down,” the beloved country singer explained. “It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today.”
Keith was born in Clinton, Oklahoma on July 8, 1961 before being raised in a suburb of Oklahoma City.
The singer later emerged as a country artist in the early 1990s and went on to become one of the most popular icons of the country music genre.
The Red Solo Cup singer has sold between 25 million and 30 million records in the United States.
“I’ve been OK, just been rocking and rolling,” the singer said during his last public appearance before his death. “I walked some dark hallways; Almighty is riding shotgun.”
“You have good days and bad days,” he added at the time. “It’s a little bit of a roller coaster, but I’m doing a lot better than I was this time last year.”
R.I.P. Toby Keith.