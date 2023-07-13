'Hellish Ordeal': Cancer-stricken Toby Keith Determined to Get Back on Tour After 'Several Setbacks' With Health
Country legend Toby Keith is hell-bent to go back on tour after getting encouraging news about his health amid his ongoing battle with stomach cancer, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "There's no quit in Toby," one insider raved of his positive mindset.
Longtime fans of Keith were elated to see the Should've Been a Cowboy hitmaker, 62, back to doing what he loves most during two recent pop-up shows on June 30 and July 1.
"Basically, everything is in a real positive trend. You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare," the I Love This Bar singer had told The Oklahoman. "All I gotta do is see if I can get through two or three nights of work and get a little break in this chemo, and we'll go back to work… I'm ready. That's living."
Keith stuck to his word and wowed the crowds for a pair of two-and-a-half-hour long performances at Hollywood Corners, the bar and music venue he owns in Norman, Oklahoma, marking his first gigs since he announced his cancer diagnosis in June 2022.
"It felt so right, Toby had to do it twice," read his Instagram caption showing the songwriter in his element on stage. "Nights to remember!"
Insiders said that although Keith is still undergoing chemotherapy, the crooner feels "better" and his blood test results have been improving. Plus, his tumor has miraculously shrunk down by a third.
A rep for Keith told RadarOnline.com in a statement, "Toby is back and wants to tour ASAP."
"It's been a hellish ordeal, and he's had several setbacks along the way," one pal shared. "But there's no quit in Toby. He doesn't believe it's his time yet."
Keith previously expressed his hopes to gather his bandmates for a trial just to ensure he had enough stamina.
Insiders said that his friends and loved ones "feared the worst" after his devastating diagnosis, but now feel his latest effort is a hopeful sign for the future.