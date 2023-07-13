'Hellish Ordeal': Cancer-stricken Toby Keith Determined to Get Back on Tour After 'Several Setbacks' With Health

Country legend Toby Keith is hell-bent to go back on tour after getting encouraging news about his health amid his ongoing battle with stomach cancer, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "There's no quit in Toby," one insider raved of his positive mindset.

Longtime fans of Keith were elated to see the Should've Been a Cowboy hitmaker, 62, back to doing what he loves most during two recent pop-up shows on June 30 and July 1.