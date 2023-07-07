'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Star Defends 'Needing' Cancer-Stricken Wife to Have Sex Twice a Day

While chatting with King, Scott sang her praises for performing her marital duties. "Life throws us curveballs, like what we're going through right now, and what Kimmi is doing is admirable as a spouse," he shared. "To roll over and suffer through it ... fake it, all for me. Because at that moment it's something that she completely didn't desire."

"I look at it as her standing by me while I'm standing by her," the reality star reasoned.

Scott credited himself for being honest about his requirements. "We should all feel that we would be better people and say, 'Oh no, I don't want or need sex for however long it takes for you to recover.' But we then live in reality, where that's not true."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.