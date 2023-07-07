'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Star Defends 'Needing' Cancer-Stricken Wife to Have Sex Twice a Day
Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Maurice Scott, from the Oprah Winfrey Network, shocked fans by persuading his cancer-stricken wife to have sex twice a day to fulfill his needs in a recent episode, and doubling down on his statements during a follow-up interview.
Scott's wife, Kimmi, was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in June 2022 and had been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation as part of her treatment.
"There's a difference between wants and needs, and I'm a person who actually needs sex," Maurice said during a June appearance on Carlos King's Reality with the King podcast, RadarOnline.com has learned.
He told Kimmi in a previous episode that he would prefer to be doing quickies or a more drawn out session at least twice a day, which she found "excessive."
While chatting with King, Scott sang her praises for performing her marital duties. "Life throws us curveballs, like what we're going through right now, and what Kimmi is doing is admirable as a spouse," he shared. "To roll over and suffer through it ... fake it, all for me. Because at that moment it's something that she completely didn't desire."
"I look at it as her standing by me while I'm standing by her," the reality star reasoned.
Scott credited himself for being honest about his requirements. "We should all feel that we would be better people and say, 'Oh no, I don't want or need sex for however long it takes for you to recover.' But we then live in reality, where that's not true."
After the interview, fans took to Twitter to sound off about his confession. "I've never watched #LAMH so I don't know if he's like this all the time, but that Maurice man saying he makes his sick wife suffer through giving him sex and knowing she doesn't enjoy it is some crazy s--- to say out loud," one social media user tweeted.
Kimmi had undergone 20 weeks of "very aggressive" chemotherapy in recent months, receiving her last infusion on December 5, 2022.
A PET scan determined all of the cancer was gone so she underwent breast conserving surgery before starting 36 rounds of radiation, completed on April 23.
Kimmi opened up about her journey during a recent interview, revealing it was a battle of mind over matter.
"As a woman, I feel I'm pretty strong mentally, psychologically, physically. I was in pretty good health at the end of the day, but those medications, they will just beat you up. I was exhausted almost to tears," she told PEOPLE.
Kimmi spoke about the importance of early detection and said it made her feel proud to bring awareness to viewers who watched her peaks and pitfalls on the show.
"I wanted to tell my story my way," she said. "And I would've never thought that I would've been given some platform to help the next woman. The amount of people that have told me that my situation has inspired them to actually go get a mammogram is incredible."