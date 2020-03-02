Shannen Doherty Shares Healthy New Routine Amid Cancer Battle: ‘Back At It’ ‘BH90210’ star has been ‘depressed’ about her condition but is happy to be alive.

Shannen Doherty is taking care of herself amid her cancer battle. Days after announcing that her condition has returned, the BH90210 star, 48, gave fans a glimpse into her healthy new routine.

“After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I’m back at it. Taking care of myself and embracing every day. It’s not always easy. I have days I’m depressed or just plain lazy. But I push thru with the help of friends,” Doherty captioned her Sunday, March 1 post.

In it, she included a candid photo of herself smiling alongside two of her girlfriends. She also shared hots of her healthy, veggie-filled meals.

“@annemkortright has been relentless in getting me to hike and learning new ways to cook that feed my soul as well as my tummy but in a very healthy way. She along with @cheforen @maliburadkitchen have made cooking healthy fun and sustainable. If that wasn’t enough…. Annemarie brought in @kirastokesfit to kick my butt yesterday! It’s been a productive great week. I feel better. My skin is alive and so am I,” the actress continued.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Doherty was recently diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer — three years after going into remission. She appeared on Good Morning America on February 4 to reveal the tragic news, and admitted days later that she was still in shock.

“To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild. But… I believe that I will find my footing. I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now… please know how much you all help lift me,” she wrote on Instagram on February 11.

The star — who’s admittedly been stressed out and battling depression over her condition — is getting treatment and trying to stay positive. On her latest Instagram posts, fans and friends pointed out that she looked happy and healthy.

“Glad to feel positive vibs [sic] from you,” one user write. “You’re a fighter, you will make it !!!”

“You’ve got this!” another added.

“Love your authentic post Shannon! Praying for you and hoping a cure is found soon. Keep fighting….all your fans are cheering you on,” a third commented.