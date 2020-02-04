Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shannen Doherty is battling stage 4 cancer, three years after going into remission, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 48, appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, February 4, to reveal the tragic news.

“So my cancer came back, and that’s why I’m here,” an emotional]Doherty told anchor Amy Robach. “I have, definitely, days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, well, ‘Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.”

Doherty was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and regularly gave updates on her battle and recovery on social media. In April 2017, she announced that she was cancer-free after a two-year fight.

Doherty explained to Robach, 46, that she had no intention of sharing the news with the public, but a bitter and very public lawsuit with State Farm Insurance forced her to break the news.

She sued the insurance company following the Woolsey Fire that damaged her California home in 2018.

“I’d rather people hear it from me. I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic,” Doherty said. “And I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me, I just didn’t want them to know yet.”

Doherty said her life was put into perspective when her former co-star and close friend Luke Perry died at age 52 after suffering a major stroke.

“It’s so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy to go first,” said Doherty. “It was really, like, shocking.”