Shannen Doherty is not having an easy time amid her cancer battle.

The BH90210 actress, 48, opened up about her condition and current mindset in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, February 11.

“I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support. It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me,” she wrote alongside a photo of her riding a horse in a grassy field.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Doherty was recently diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer — three years after going into remission.

“To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild. But… I believe that I will find my footing. I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now… please know how much you all help lift me,” she continued on Instagram.

Doherty revealed the tragic news of her diagnosis during an appearance on Good Morning America on February 4.

“So my cancer came back, and that’s why I’m here,” she said at the time. “I have, definitely, days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, well, ‘Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.”

The news came two years after she one of her tumor tests came back “elevated” and she was forced to undergo surgery.

During her talk with GMA, Doherty explained that her life was put into perspectiveOpens in New Window when she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer after former co-star and close friend Luke Perry died at age 52 from a massive stroke.

“It’s so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy to go first,” she said. “It was really, like, shocking.”

She has yet to give fans an update on her treatment and recovery.