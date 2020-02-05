Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'90210' Woe: See How Cancer, Death & Money Problems Have Hit The Stars Shannen Doherty's devastating diagnosis is the latest crisis for the cast.

Shannen Doherty announced she is battling stage 4 cancer on Tuesday, February 4.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 48, appeared on Good Morning America to reveal the tragic news, saying, “So my cancer came back, and that’s why I’m here. I have, definitely, days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, well, ‘Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.”

Doherty was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and regularly gave updates on her battle and recovery on social media. In April 2017, she announced that she was cancer-free after a two-year fight.

But now her cancer has recurred, and it’s just the latest trouble to afflict the 90210 cast in recent years.

Doherty’s new prognosis sounds grim and just last year, in a shocking end, her co-star Luke Perry died at age 52 after suffering a massive ischemic stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.

Jason Priestley, who’s had a failed marriage, had cheated death in a car accident years before.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott have gone through severe financial problems.

Her BFF Jennie Garth has been unlucky in love, getting married three times.

Ian Ziering also has had marriage trouble. He announced last fall on Instagram that he and second wife Erin were splitting up after nine years of marriage and two kids.

Brian Austin Green fought a custody battle with his ex, and Gabrielle Carteris wound up with a partially paralyzed face after a filming injury.

When the stars tried to make a comeback with a 90210 reboot, the show was canceled after just one season.

“No more. Sorry,” Green wrote on his Instagram page late last year in admitting that the new 90210 was done.

The end of the show was a blow to the stars, and now, they are facing Doherty’s illness.

