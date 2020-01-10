Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Amy Schumer is known for her jokes but she’s seriously not enjoying her experience using IVF.

The actress, 38, took to Instagram on Thursday, January 9, to ask fans for advice that would help her get through the treatment.

“I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” she captioned a photo of her belly.

“If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio,” she continued, referencing the fan line she has through Community.com. “We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

As RadarOnline.com fans know, the I Feel Pretty star gave birth to her son with husband Chris Fischer in May. Similar to her experience with IVF, her pregnancy journey was far from easy.

Shortly after she announced she was expecting, she was hospitalized with hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness that often results in extreme nausea, lightheadedness and vomiting. Her sudden illness forced her to cancel a concert in Texas.

Then, the Inside Amy Schumer star also sought her fans’ assistance, asking them to tag her in photos of their children so she could feel better.

“Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls**t!” Schumer complained of her medical predicament at the time. “Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati!”

Subsequent shows in Seattle, Phoenix and Oakland were also cancelled after doctors advised her not to travel cross country.

As Radar previously reported, the stand-up comedian did, however, make it to her gig in Tarrytown, New York, but on the way there, she shared a graphic video of her throwing up in the car.

“Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach,” she warned on Instagram. “I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But i will make up these dates and we will have a great time.”

Despite her complications the first time round, Schumer is ready for baby #2!