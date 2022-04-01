Amy Schumer Hints She's Taking A Break After Being Slammed For Claiming She's 'Traumatized' Over Oscars Drama

Taking some time off? Amy Schumer hinted that she is ready for a break after catching heat for her reaction to the Oscars slap heard around the world.

"Out of office reply for the next month. Thanks," the comedian, 40, captioned a new Instagram snapshot on Thursday, showing her cuddling in bed with her son, Gene.

Schumer recently addressed the startling moment when Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the Academy Awards, telling fans she is still processing what went down Sunday.