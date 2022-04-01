Amy Schumer Hints She's Taking A Break After Being Slammed For Claiming She's 'Traumatized' Over Oscars Drama
Taking some time off? Amy Schumer hinted that she is ready for a break after catching heat for her reaction to the Oscars slap heard around the world.
"Out of office reply for the next month. Thanks," the comedian, 40, captioned a new Instagram snapshot on Thursday, showing her cuddling in bed with her son, Gene.
Schumer recently addressed the startling moment when Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the Academy Awards, telling fans she is still processing what went down Sunday.
"I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall," the I Feel Pretty actress wrote via social media alongside a photo of herself on Wednesday. "But for real. Still triggered and traumatized."
"I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing," she continued. "So much pain in @willsmith. Anyway, I'm still in shock and stunned and sad."
Schumer said she was proud of herself as well as her co-hosts, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, adding, "Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."
After weighing in on what will likely become one of the most-talked-about moments in television, several naysayers blasted the Trainwreck star for making it all "about [her]."
"Shame she wants attention," one social media user sounded off, while another commenter agreed. "Yeah sit this one out Amy," they chimed in.
It seems no one was really prepared for what would transpire on Sunday evening, as an insider told Radar that Rock was unaware that Jada suffers from alopecia, which may have prevented him from making that G.I. Jane joke.
After the events unfolded, the FCC has reportedly obtained 66 complaints from viewers outraged by the incident. Rock ultimately declined to press charges against Will, who has since issued a public apology.
"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," the King Richard star wrote. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong."