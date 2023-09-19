Peloton Standing by Ashton Kutcher Despite Danny Masterson Letter Backlash: 'Our Future Selves' Still Available on App and Tread

Ashton Kutcher may have been forced out of the anti-child sex abuse organization he started — but not everyone is turning their back on the embattled actor after he vouched for convicted rapist Danny Masterson 's character. Despite Ashton, 45, being canceled left and right over the letter he wrote the judge asking for leniency before Masterson's sentencing, RadarOnline.com can reveal that Peloton has chosen not to remove its Our Future Selves with Ashton Kutcher program.

As of Tuesday, the more than 10 class series is still available on Peloton Tread and App for users on-demand, with Kutcher's face splashed all over the screen. RadarOnline.com has attempted to contact the exercise company several times. Despite each attempt, every call and email has been ignored.

Peloton teamed up with Kutcher in 2022, documenting his training preparation for the TCS New York City Marathon.