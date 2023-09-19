Peloton Standing by Ashton Kutcher Despite Danny Masterson Letter Backlash: 'Our Future Selves' Still Available on App and Tread
Ashton Kutcher may have been forced out of the anti-child sex abuse organization he started — but not everyone is turning their back on the embattled actor after he vouched for convicted rapist Danny Masterson's character. Despite Ashton, 45, being canceled left and right over the letter he wrote the judge asking for leniency before Masterson's sentencing, RadarOnline.com can reveal that Peloton has chosen not to remove its Our Future Selves with Ashton Kutcher program.
As of Tuesday, the more than 10 class series is still available on Peloton Tread and App for users on-demand, with Kutcher's face splashed all over the screen. RadarOnline.com has attempted to contact the exercise company several times. Despite each attempt, every call and email has been ignored.
Peloton teamed up with Kutcher in 2022, documenting his training preparation for the TCS New York City Marathon.
Kim Kardashian, Natalie Portman, Kenny Chesney, and more joined the That '70s Show star along for the ride. Kutcher ran the marathon — with the help of Peloton trainers Becs Gentry, Adrian Williams, and Alex Toussaint — to raise money and awareness for Thorn, the anti-child sexual abuse organization he started with his ex-wife Demi Moore that he has since resigned from following the Masterson scandal.
“Running this marathon is all about raising funds and awareness for my nonprofit, Thorn. Protecting kids from sexual abuse is something I’ve been working on for a decade and much like a marathon we will only reach our goal through dedication, endurance, and discipline,” Kutcher said in the August 2022 Peloton partnership announcement.
“Having Peloton instructors get me marathon ready has been incredible and creating this series has been a blast. I’ve talked to brilliant actors, musicians, writers, athletes and doctors about what keeps them going and their 'why.'”
Kutcher resigned from his role as the chairman of Thorn's board last week. His wife, Mila Kunis, 40, also stepped down as an observer on the organization's board of directors.
"Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences," Kutcher's resignation letter read.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kutcher and Kunis wrote character letters for Masterson after he was convicted of raping two women in the early 2000s. Kutcher called Masterson a "role model," while Kunis said he had "exceptional character."
After the character letters were made public, they issued an apology.
Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison last week. The actor, known for playing Steven Hyde on That '70s Show, was taken into custody at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Men's Central Jail, where he'll be sitting until his prison transfer.
A spokesperson at the jail confirmed to RadarOnline.com that Masterson has not been assigned to a prison or received a transfer date yet.
The convicted star's personal life is unraveling. Masterson's wife, actress Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce on Tuesday. She's requesting primary custody of their daughter and spousal support.