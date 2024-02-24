Donald Trump Jr. Takes Swipe at Mitch 'The Glitch' McConnell Comparing Him to Windows 91 at Campaign Event
Former President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., went after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during a campaign event in South Carolina after his father said he "wasn't sure" if he could work with the 82-year-old senator, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Daily Mail, the incident took place at the Trump campaign's South Carolina headquarters in North Charleston, where Trump Jr. openly criticized Republicans who supported funding Ukraine's defense efforts against Russia. He even hinted at having someone specific in mind for McConnell's potential replacement.
"I called out Mitch the Glitch," Trump Jr. said. "Can we find someone who doesn't freeze up? It's like Windows 92. Buffering, buffering, buffering."
"I think in the Senate right now, I mean, I think guys like a J.D. Vance, people who are actually willing to call out the club. I think that's so important," Trump Jr. said.
Vance, 39, was elected to the Senate in 2022 as one of the only Trump-backed Republicans to win their races in what was expected to be a "red-wave" showing for the party during the mid-term election.
McConnell, a prominent figure in the Republican Party, has faced health challenges in recent years, including unusual freezing incidents. Trump Jr.'s critique of McConnell comes amidst a larger political landscape where tensions within the GOP are on the rise.
- Donald Trump Jr. Compares Hilary Clinton to a 'Reptile' Following Her Comments About 'Deprogramming' Trump Supporters
- 'I Wouldn’t Have Her': Donald Trump Jr. Dismisses Nikki Haley as Potential 2024 VP Running Mate for Dad — 'She’s a Puppet of the Establishment'
- Donald Trump Jr. Claims Dad Eyeing Tucker Carlson as Possible 2024 Running Mate: 'I Would Love to See That Happen'
"It is funny and I try to do some of this with humor because it drives the point home," Trump Jr. said, referring to the nickname he gave McConnell. "That guy, just like Joe Biden, he'll go out and tell us that Ukraine is the No. 1 priority for Republicans across the country."
Trump Sr. previously opposed a Senate-passed $118 billion package to beef up border protection while funding aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
"This Bill is a great gift to the Democrats and a Death Wish for The Republican Party," the former President posted to Truth Social, leading to the bill to die once it got to the GOP-led House.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
While Trump Jr. was quick to suggest a replacement for McConnell, he remained evasive when asked about his father's potential running mate.
When questioned about Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, Trump Jr. simply stated that Scott was a good friend without elaborating further on the matter.
The former First Son also took credit for being one of the first to voice concerns about the suitability of former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley as a vice-presidential candidate.
He clarified, "Everybody hates Nikki Haley on our side of this."