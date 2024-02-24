Donald Trump Jr. Takes Swipe at Mitch 'The Glitch' McConnell Comparing Him to Windows 91 at Campaign Event

According to the Daily Mail, the incident took place at the Trump campaign's South Carolina headquarters in North Charleston, where Trump Jr. openly criticized Republicans who supported funding Ukraine's defense efforts against Russia. He even hinted at having someone specific in mind for McConnell's potential replacement.

"I called out Mitch the Glitch," Trump Jr. said. "Can we find someone who doesn't freeze up? It's like Windows 92. Buffering, buffering, buffering."

"I think in the Senate right now, I mean, I think guys like a J.D. Vance, people who are actually willing to call out the club. I think that's so important," Trump Jr. said.

Vance, 39, was elected to the Senate in 2022 as one of the only Trump-backed Republicans to win their races in what was expected to be a "red-wave" showing for the party during the mid-term election.