‘BRAINDEAD’: Donald Trump Mocks Nikki Haley After Billionaire Donor Charles Koch Pulls Funding For Rival After Embarrassing Loss in South Carolina
Donald Trump attacked his rival Nikki Haley after some of her biggest donors decided to stop cutting checks to her campaign after she suffered a loss in her home state’s primary.
Over the weekend, the Charles Koch-backed organization Americans for Prosperity Action announced it would no longer be providing funds to Haley's presidential campaign.
The organization said it would continue to endorse Haley and promote her as much as possible without providing donations.
Americans For Prosperity CEO Emily Seidel said, “She has made it clear that she will continue to fight and we wholeheartedly support her in this effort. But given the challenges in the primary states ahead, we don’t believe any outside group can make a material difference to widen her path to victory.”
The decision by the organization comes after Trump beat Haley in the South Carolina primary. The race wasn't close and many networks called it for Trump within minutes of the polls closing. Trump won by over 20 points.
On top of Koch's organization dropping out, reports claimed billionaire Democratic donor Reid Hoffman also cut off funding for Haley.
Trump pounced on the news. He took to his social media platform Truth Social to laugh at Koch and Haley.
“AMERICAN’S FOR NO PROSPERITY JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THEY ARE NO LONGER SUPPORTING NIKKI ‘BRAINDEAD’ (BIRDBRAIN?) HALEY,” Trump said.
- 'CROOKED JOE': Donald Trump Goes Off in 6 AM Rant Demanding His Criminal Cases ‘BE HALTED’ Immediately
- Donald Trump Threatens Nikki Haley's Republican Donors After His New Hampshire Primary Win: 'We Will Not Accept Them!'
- Nikki Haley Gets $2.6 Million in Campaign Donations After Donald Trump Threatens to Ban Supporters from 'MAGA Camp'
He added, “CHARLES KOCH AND HIS GROUP GOT PLAYED FOR SUCKERS RIGHT FROM THE BEGINNING!”
Despite the recent loss and her continuing struggle in the polls against Trump, Haley said she has no plans to drop out of the race.
She said, "I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run for President. I’m a woman of my word."
Trump woke up this morning and continued to rant on Truth Social. Around 6 AM, the ex-president demanded his criminal case be halted.
He wrote, "The Very Strict Rules and Regulations of the Department of Injustice STATE CLEARLY that you can’t prosecute a Political Opponent, or anyone, RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF HIS/HER CAMPAIGN. Why didn’t they bring these FAKE Charges THREE YEARS AGO? That would have solved all of their problems. (The answer is that they AIMED for the various trials to come up during my campaign for President, 2024!)."
He added, "This includes DOJ subservient “subsidiaries” like local D.A. & A.G. Offices. In other words, all of these FAKE POLITICAL PROSECUTIONS (PERSECUTIONS!) OF CROOKED JOE BIDEN’S POLITICAL OPPONENT MUST BE IMMEDIATELY HALTED!"