'CROOKED JOE': Donald Trump Goes Off in 6 AM Rant Demanding His Criminal Cases ‘BE HALTED’ Immediately

donald trump goes off am truth social rant demands criminal cases be halted immediately
Trump didn't hold back.

Feb. 26 2024, Published 9:56 a.m. ET

Donald Trump woke up ready to fight — and he took to his social media platform Truth Social to criticize the various criminal cases filed against him and to attack President Biden.

On Sunday, the ex-president posted to his account before midnight. He told his followers to watch his friend Mark Levin’s show on Fox News.

donald trump goes off am truth social rant demands criminal cases be halted immediately
Trump was up late last night and early this morning.

He said, “Wow! The Mark Levin Show just showed how Unconstitutional and unfair the NYSAG CASE against me is. A TOTAL HOAX — ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL! Next showing, 3:00 A.M. Eastern, on FoxNews!”

Hours later, Trump woke up and decided to go off on Biden.

donald trump goes off am truth social rant demands criminal cases be halted immediately
Trump shut down Haley in her home state.

Trump told his followers, “The Very Strict Rules and Regulations of the Department of Injustice STATE CLEARLY that you can’t prosecute a Political Opponent, or anyone, RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF HIS/HER CAMPAIGN. Why didn’t they bring these FAKE Charges THREE YEARS AGO? That would have solved all of their problems. (The answer is that they AIMED for the various trials to come up during my campaign for President, 2024!).”

donald trump goes off am truth social rant demands criminal cases be halted immediately
Trump mocked Haley after she lost billionaire donors.

He added, “This includes DOJ subservient “subsidiaries” like local D.A. & A.G. Offices. In other words, all of these FAKE POLITICAL PROSECUTIONS (PERSECUTIONS!) OF CROOKED JOE BIDEN’S POLITICAL OPPONENT MUST BE IMMEDIATELY HALTED!”

Trump had quite a weekend on social media. He went after his rival Nikki Haley and Charles Kock — the conservative billionaire donor who backed Haley instead of Trump.

Americans for Prosperity Action, an organization supported by Koch, said it would no longer be providing Haley financial support for her campaign after she lost in South Carolina’s primary.

The organization said it would continue to endorse Haley but would not provide her with any more contributions.

donald trump goes off am truth social rant demands criminal cases be halted immediately
Haley said she plans to stay in the race despite the setbacks.

“She has made it clear that she will continue to fight and we wholeheartedly support her in this effort,” Americans For Prosperity CEO Emily Seidel said. “But given the challenges in the primary states ahead, we don’t believe any outside group can make a material difference to widen her path to victory.”

Trump quickly trashed Haley over the news. He wrote, “AMERICAN’S FOR NO PROSPERITY JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THEY ARE NO LONGER SUPPORTING NIKKI ‘BRAINDEAD’ (BIRDBRAIN?) HALEY.”

He added, “CHARLES KOCH AND HIS GROUP GOT PLAYED FOR SUCKERS RIGHT FROM THE BEGINNING!”

