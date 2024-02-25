Nikki Haley Vows to Challenge Donald Trump's Popularity and Electability After Losing South Carolina Primary

“We need to beat Joe Biden in November. I don’t believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden. Nearly every day, Trump drives people away, including with his comments just yesterday,” Haley told a cheering crowd of supporters who booed the former president as soon as his name was mentioned.

Haley gave her speech in South Carolina when a little more than 50% of the votes had been counted, and she was only sitting around 40% compared to Trump's 60%, which she called a victory for her campaign.

“That’s about what we got in New Hampshire too. I’m an accountant. I know 40% is not 50%, but I also know 40% is not some tiny group,” Haley said.

The former South Carolina governor accused both Biden and Trump of “demanding we fight each other.” She told the crowd, “One of them calls his fellow Americans fascists. The other calls his fellow Americans vermin.”