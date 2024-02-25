Senator Lindsey Graham Booed at Trump Rally Celebrating the Don's Primary Victory in South Carolina
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham faced loud boos from the audience when former President Donald Trump introduced him during his victory speech after winning the South Carolina GOP primary on Saturday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Former President Trump began his victory speech by criticizing President Joe Biden and telling the crowd of his supporters that he wished the presidential election to be held the next day.
He then invited Senator Tim Scott to speak, who received a warm reception from the crowd. However, when Senator Graham was introduced as "a little bit further left than some people on this stage," the audience responded with loud boos, prompting Trump to attempt to calm them down.
“No, no. Remember,” Trump said, but the boos continued. “I love him, he’s a good man. Come up here Lindsey,” Trump said.
In an attempt to win the crowd back, Graham said, “America, the nightmare you are facing is just about over,” to some cheers but more loud boos.
Trump quickly returned to the microphone and moved on to other introductions. The former president shouted out South Carolina GOP Chair Drew McKissick, who also prompted loud boos from the crowd, to which Trump replied, “We have a highly opinionated group of people!”
Saturday wasn't the first time Graham was booed in his home state, which he has represented in the U.S. Senate since 2003.
During a speech in Summerville in September, Trump praised the state senator, saying, "Another man who's always there, I tell you what, when I need help on the left, he's great. And he's my friend, too, Lindsey Graham. Wherever you are, Lindsey, thank you."
The crowd began booing as soon as the former president said Graham's name.
On Saturday night, Trump ran away with a 10-point victory over former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in her home state in a "winner takes all" primary.
Trump has now garnered 107 delegates so far in the GOP contest for the nomination. That's over six times the number Haley has earned as the lone opponent to the ex-president in the race.
With the early state voting out of the way, the Republican primary is about to kick into high gear. By March 12, 56% of the delegates to the Republican National Convention will have been awarded.
According to Real Clear Politics, recent polling data suggests that Trump is a runaway favorite in the GOP primary, sitting comfortably at 74.9 percent of likely Republican voters voting for him over Haley.