‘Lacks Merit: Shaquille O’Neal Demands Ex-Associate’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Broken Financial Promise Be Dismissed

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal asked a California judge to throw out the lawsuit brought by his longtime associate — and said the man’s allegations “lack merit.” According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, O’Neal responded to the case brought by a man named Donnie Wilson.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The NBA legend said he plans to fight the lawsuit.

O’Neal and his business partner Michael Parris said Wilson’s claims “lack merit.” In addition, O’Neal said Wilson brought the lawsuit in the wrong state. He said he lives in Georgia and his Parris lives in Virginia. He said his business is a Delaware limited liability company. O’Neal said he has no ties to California. “I moved to the State of Georgia prior to 2017 and have made my home there ever since,” he told the court.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Wilson says he's owed money for his work .

As a result, he said the suit should be dismissed immediately and refiled in the proper state. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Wilson sued O’Neal and the NBA legend’s production company Jersey Legends Productions.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

O’Neal’s business partner and Jersey Legends Productions co-founder, Michael Parris, was named as a defendant. In the suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Wilson accused the defendants of breach of contract and “numerous” labor code violations.

Article continues below advertisement

His lawyer said Wilson worked as O’Neal’s Community Relations Director from 1996-2006. Wilson said Parris asked him to come work for O’Neal’s production company due to his “knowledge of the entertainment industry.”

He said Parris named him head of creative. Wilson claimed he was nervous about working with Parris. The suit read, “[Wilson], based on his previous 10-year experience with Parris, was wary of whether Parris would actually deliver on his promises . . . based on past behavior, but took another leap of faith due to the close relationship and the promise to elevate Plaintiff as part owner in the hope Parris would operate honestly.”

Article continues below advertisement

The lawsuit added, “So, Plaintiff agreed to work only if he can do so as an official partner with an 18% ownership interest in Jersey Legends. Parris made the verbal agreement with Wilson promising to make Wilson a partner in exchange for his services and knowledge.”

Wilson claimed he helped work on Queen of Basketball and an animated short film called HeadNoise. Queen of Basketball won an Academy Award. Despite the success, Wilson claimed he wasn’t compensated for his work at Jersey Legends.

“During the production of these works, [Wilson] worked with O’Neal. Parris told [Wilson] that O’Neal knew [Wilson] was neither getting paid and was still not getting any formal recognition of his status as part-owner of Jersey Legends,” the lawsuit claimed. “Per Parris, O’Neal knew [Wilson] was going to be made part owner and would be taken care of in the end.” Wilson said he sent over a contract to Jersey Legends in 2022 but the executives never signed it. The lawsuit claimed Jersey Legends ended up being sold to a third party — and Wilson never saw a “dime.” The judge has yet to rule.