Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Aaron Carter
Exclusive Details

Nick Carter’s Mom Fighting For Custody of 9-Year-Old Left Behind By Pop Star’s Sister Bobbie Jean

nick carter mom petition custody war aunt year old daughter bella dead lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Nick's mom is fighting in court.

By:

Feb. 26 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Nick and Aaron Carter’s mom Jane Schneck is involved in a custody war over her deceased daughter Bobbie Jean’s child.

According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, last month, Jane and her husband Gregory filed a petition for temporary custody of 9-year-old Bella.

Article continues below advertisement
nick carter mom petition custody war aunt year old daughter bella dead lawsuit
Source: MEGA

The duo said they were the most suitable candidates to take care of the child. They said Bella’s father died seven years ago.

The petition, obtained by The Blast, said Bobbie Jean had given her child to a woman named Yvette Rodriguez before her death. Jane claimed Yvette is not a relative and has refused to hand over the child.

Article continues below advertisement
nick carter mom petition custody war aunt year old daughter bella dead lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

The Blast said the court granted Jane’s petition and awarded her temporary custody of Bella.

Court records show Yvette filed an opposition to the petition. In her filing, she called herself a “paternal aunt” to the child.”

MORE ON:
Aaron Carter
nick carter mom petition custody war aunt year old daughter bella dead lawsuit
Source: HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Bobbie Jean's mugshot.

Article continues below advertisement

Yvette said Bella had lived with her since late August until Jane was granted temporary custody. The child was recently taken to live with Jane until the court makes a final custody decision.

In her filing, Yvette said Bobbie Jean signed paperwork instructing Bella to live with her, not Jane.

A hearing has been set for March 15, 2024.

Bobbie Jean died in December at the age of 41. At the time, Jane said, “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”

Article continues below advertisement
nick carter mom petition custody war aunt year old daughter bella dead lawsuit
Source: HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Jane in her own mugshot.

Jane lost her son Aaron in 2022 and daughter Leslie in 2012.

“When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private,” she added. “[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater.”

The case is ongoing.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.