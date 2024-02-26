Nick Carter’s Mom Fighting For Custody of 9-Year-Old Left Behind By Pop Star’s Sister Bobbie Jean
Nick and Aaron Carter’s mom Jane Schneck is involved in a custody war over her deceased daughter Bobbie Jean’s child.
According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, last month, Jane and her husband Gregory filed a petition for temporary custody of 9-year-old Bella.
The duo said they were the most suitable candidates to take care of the child. They said Bella’s father died seven years ago.
The petition, obtained by The Blast, said Bobbie Jean had given her child to a woman named Yvette Rodriguez before her death. Jane claimed Yvette is not a relative and has refused to hand over the child.
The Blast said the court granted Jane’s petition and awarded her temporary custody of Bella.
Court records show Yvette filed an opposition to the petition. In her filing, she called herself a “paternal aunt” to the child.”
Yvette said Bella had lived with her since late August until Jane was granted temporary custody. The child was recently taken to live with Jane until the court makes a final custody decision.
In her filing, Yvette said Bobbie Jean signed paperwork instructing Bella to live with her, not Jane.
A hearing has been set for March 15, 2024.
Bobbie Jean died in December at the age of 41. At the time, Jane said, “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”
Jane lost her son Aaron in 2022 and daughter Leslie in 2012.
“When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private,” she added. “[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater.”
The case is ongoing.