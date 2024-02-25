Melania Trump Waged 4-Year Long War Against Ivanka Trump Over the Role of First Lady During Don's Time at the White House

According to an early preview of the upcoming book American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, Ivanka and Melania engaged in a four-year internal battle over the role of the first lady.

The feud between the stepmother and stepdaughter was centered around the coveted position of First Lady.

Ivanka's initial move to assume this role led to several instances of friction at the White House, with Melania opting to stay in New York to see her son Barron through the school year.

Ivanka aimed to overhaul the First Lady's traditional duties and create a family-oriented approach to the position.