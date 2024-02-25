Melania Trump Waged 4-Year Long War Against Ivanka Trump Over the Role of First Lady During Don's Time at the White House
Former First Lady Melania Trump allegedly waged war against Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, during their time at the White House regarding the role of first lady and the stepmom's pre-and post-nuptial agreements with the now-former president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to an early preview of the upcoming book American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, Ivanka and Melania engaged in a four-year internal battle over the role of the first lady.
The feud between the stepmother and stepdaughter was centered around the coveted position of First Lady.
Ivanka's initial move to assume this role led to several instances of friction at the White House, with Melania opting to stay in New York to see her son Barron through the school year.
Ivanka aimed to overhaul the First Lady's traditional duties and create a family-oriented approach to the position.
Sources from the book described President Trump's attempt to bring Ivanka into a shared first lady role alongside Melania, a suggestion that did not sit well with the former model.
Don's third wife rejected this idea, leading to a rivalry with her stepdaughter that played out both publicly and privately. She supposedly went as far as to refer to Ivanka as "The Princess."
The two stayed away from one another despite both working closely with the former president, with Ivanka working as an unpaid adviser in her father’s West Wing.
According to former administration officials, the former first lady was sending a message to her stepdaughter when she wore her "I really don’t care, do you?" jacket ahead of her June 2018 visit to see detained migrant children at the southern border.
The book also claimed the two were "locked in a quiet competition for press coverage."
Sources said that Melania was "obsessed" with monitoring the public's perception of her and would look up "every mention of her name in the press and often trawled Twitter to see what the press, her critics, and her supporters were saying about her."
According to Stephanie Grisham, a former top aide to the first lady, Melania held "meetings with teams of lawyers to examine her assets and attend to matters associated with her pre- and postnuptial agreements with her husband."
"I know that she had very separate finances that she watched very carefully, and she had her own lawyers that she met with a good amount," Grisham recalled.