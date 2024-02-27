Your tip
‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Demands Prenup Be Enforced in Divorce From Simon Guobadia

porsha williams husband simon pp
Source: bravo;@iamsimonguobadia/instagram
Feb. 27 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams revealed she signed a prenuptial agreement with her estranged husband Simon Guobadia before they walked down the aisle – and she wants it enforced as part of their divorce.

According to Porsha’s divorce petition, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality star listed the date of marriage as November 25, 2022, and said they were currently “living in a bona fide state of separation.”

proscha williams simon pp
Source: bravo;@iamsimonguobadia/instagram

Porsha said they have no kids, and none are expected.

The petition said Porsha was entitled, “entitled to a divorce from Husband on the grounds that the marriage is irretrievably broken … and there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

The Bravo star said they signed a Prenuptial Agreement dated November 17, 2022, “which sets forth each party’s separate property interests and marital property interests.”

The petition said, “Wife requests that said Prenuptial Agreement be enforced by this Court and be made a part of this Court’s Final Judgment and Decree of Divorce.”

porsha williams says marriage simon guobadia irretrievably broken ig
Source: @porsha4real/instagram
Porsha’s lawyer added, “Wife is hopeful the parties will reach an agreement settling all issues pending between them; however, if such an agreement cannot be reached, Wife reserves the right to amend this Complaint accordingly.”

Porsha asked that Simon be ordered to pay her legal fees associated with the case.

porsha williams says marriage simon guobadia irretrievably broken pp
Source: @porsha4real/instagram
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Porsha filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage.

Porsha hired powerhouse attorney Randall Kessler to represent her in court — the same lawyer who repped her in her divorce from ex-husband Kordell Stewart.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

porsha williams smiling with husband simon days before shock divorce filing
Source: @porsha4real/Instagram

Kessler has previously worked with NeNe Leakes in her divorce, Christina Milian in a custody battle against her ex The Dream, and Mike Epps in a paternity lawsuit.

A source told People that the divorce was an “ongoing matter” and not related to rumors of Simon being denied citizenship. As RadarOnline.com first reported, in addition, weeks before the divorce, Simon’s company was sued for $800k over an alleged unpaid bill for private jet trips.

For his part, Simon addressed the split on Instagram. He wrote, "Will stop loving my wife when divorce is final."

Porsha told fans, "Thank you for your prayers & support."

