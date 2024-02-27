‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Demands Prenup Be Enforced in Divorce From Simon Guobadia

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams revealed she signed a prenuptial agreement with her estranged husband Simon Guobadia before they walked down the aisle – and she wants it enforced as part of their divorce.

According to Porsha’s divorce petition, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the reality star listed the date of marriage as November 25, 2022, and said they were currently “living in a bona fide state of separation.”