'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Hires Powerhouse Attorney to Take On Simon Guobadia in Divorce — Same One She Used to Fight Ex Kordell Stewart

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams hired a powerful lawyer to take on her estranged husband Simon Guobadia in divorce court.

According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Randall Kessler is representing Porsha. The attorney previously worked with the Bravo star in her 2013 divorce from ex-NFL star Kordell Stewart.

porscha williams bravo
Source: bravo

Kessler is a big-name attorney in town. Aside from Porsha, he has worked with NeNe Leakes in her divorce, Christina Milian in a custody battle against her ex The Dream, and Mike Epps in a paternity lawsuit.

In addition, Kessler recently made headlines for representing Jeannie Mai in her divorce from Jeezy.

As we first reported, earlier today, Porsha filed for divorce against Simon after 15 months of marriage. In her petition, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Porsha claimed the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

The split comes after rumors swirled that Simon had recently been denied his application for U.S. citizenship due to a criminal past.

iamsimonguobadia
Source: @iamsimonguobadia/instagram
A source close to the reality star told People the divorce was "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past." The insider said it was an "ongoing matter."

Porsha and Simon wed in November 2022 in Nigeria. They had a second wedding in Atlanta.

procha williams bravo
Source: bravo
Porsha was previously married to ex-NFL star Kordell Stewart. The two were married from 2011 to 2013.

Kordell filed for divorce in March 2016. Porsha claimed she was blindsided by the decision. In his petition, the ex-NFL star claimed their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

Per their divorce settlement, Kordell did not have to pay Porsha alimony or any one-time lump sum payment. The reality star kept her Mercedes and engagement ring. Kordell was awarded his 2 home and car collection. The agreement was shocking given the two did not have a prenup in place.

porsha williams smiling with husband simon days before shock divorce filing pp
Source: @porsha4real/Instagram

Porsha's divorce from Simon comes weeks after she announced she would be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta next season.

Earlier this month, Porsha said, “I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

