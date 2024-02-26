Splitsville: Ray J and Wife Princess Love Headed for Divorce a Fourth Time After Reconciliation

Ray J and Princess Love are calling it quits yet again. This marks the fourth time the couple have filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com can report.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways," she shared on Feb. 26.