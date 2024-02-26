Splitsville: Ray J and Wife Princess Love Headed for Divorce a Fourth Time After Reconciliation
Ray J and Princess Love are calling it quits yet again. This marks the fourth time the couple have filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com can report.
"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways," she shared on Feb. 26.
The statement was shared on her Instagram account, RadarOnline.com should note. Ray J's page is currently wiped clean.
Love said it was a decision that she and Ray J reached with "mutual respect" for each other. "While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic," she added.
Ray J and Princess Love tied the knot in 2016 and share two children together.
"Though this chapter of our lives may be closing, we look forward to embracing the opportunities for growth, healing, and new beginnings that lie ahead," she continued. "We are confident that with time, understanding, and the support of our loved ones, we will navigate this transition with grace and resilience."
The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars previously filed to end their union in 2020 and 2021, having reconciled every time.
She first filed for divorce in May 2020 months after welcoming her second child with the 43-year-old R&B star, but then had a change of heart and asked for a dismissal.
That September, Ray J was the one to end their marriage and he asked for joint custody. By March 2021, however, they were working on their relationship issues and seemed to be in a better place.
Months later, though, Ray J filed the third divorce request in October of that year, but it was dismissed again in early 2023.
Ray J spoke about their bond at the 2023 BET Awards and told viewers he was never going to let her go despite their hardships as a couple.
"Before we get into the winners, the best new artists — love wins. I love you baby," he gushed. "I'm listening. I'm trying to compromise."
"And to all you fly guys out there that's been in my wife's DMs when we wasn't together — I see you," he told the audience. "And I just wanna let you know she's mine."