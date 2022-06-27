Say What? Ray J & Princess Love's Divorce Still Active Despite BET Awards Date

Ray J and his estranged wife Princess Love were all over each other at this weekend's BET Awards but their divorce remains active, Radar has learned.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian's former boyfriend and his Love and Hip Hop star wife walked the red carpet in Downtown Los Angeles. Brandy's brother looked dapper in a tailored baby blue tux. The mother to his two children rocked a form-fitting black dress that featured a long train.