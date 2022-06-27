Say What? Ray J & Princess Love's Divorce Still Active Despite BET Awards Date
Ray J and his estranged wife Princess Love were all over each other at this weekend's BET Awards but their divorce remains active, Radar has learned.
On Sunday, Kim Kardashian's former boyfriend and his Love and Hip Hop star wife walked the red carpet in Downtown Los Angeles. Brandy's brother looked dapper in a tailored baby blue tux. The mother to his two children rocked a form-fitting black dress that featured a long train.
In front of photographers, Ray J planted a big kiss on his estranged wife's face while she smiled big for the camera. In snaps, it appears Princess is wearing her wedding ring.
Despite the public reconciliation, the 41-year-old One Wish singer has yet to dismiss his divorce.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the on-again, off-again couple's case is still active in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Princess was the last to make a move in the case in April when she handed over her finances to Ray J. She also filed a response to his petition that was filed in October 2021.
Ray J filed their third attempt at a divorce after their latest reconciliation failed. Both had filed in the past but dismissed their case before it was finalized. In the recent case, Ray J listed the date of marriage as August 12, 2016, and said the date of separation as "TBD."
Ray J demanded joint legal and physical custody of their daughter Melody and son Epik. He said noted they signed a prenup before walking down the aisle. He asked for the court to terminate his right to spousal support.
The VH1 star also asked for his earnings from before the marriage, during the marriage, and after the split to be awarded to him.
In her response, Princess said she agreed with joint legal and physical custody of their 2 kids. She did disagree with her ex on spousal support and asked the court to award her monthly checks.
Around the same time, Princess spoke with paparazzi while arriving at LAX and said she was open to a reconciliation with the father to her children and hoped he would call off the divorce.