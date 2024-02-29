MAGA Majority? MSNBC's Chris Hayes Slams Supreme Court for Decision to Delay Donald Trump's Jan 6 Insurrection Trial
MSNBC host Chris Hayes targeted the U.S. Supreme Court this week after the Supreme Court delayed Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection trial even further, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after the Supreme Court announced that it would hear Trump’s argument for immunity in April, Hayes dedicated roughly eight minutes of his Wednesday night show to the matter.
Hayes slammed the Supreme Court’s “MAGA majority” and accused the Supreme Court of acting “in cahoots” with ex-President Trump amid Trump’s ongoing legal woes.
The MSNBC host also translated the “crystal clear” message of the Supreme Court’s decision to rule on the immunity matter before claiming that “the fix is in" and Trump may not face trial until after the 2024 presidential election.
“Today, the right-wing dominated Supreme Court gave Donald Trump a gift, the biggest possible gift anyone could give him, the biggest possible gift they have given him yet,” the All in with Chris Hayes host charged on Wednesday night.
"Well today, in a single-page order released at 5:00 PM, the court agreed to consider Trump’s manifestly weak claim that he is immune from prosecution for the January 6th insurrection because he was acting in his official capacity as president,” Hayes continued.
“But the order itself is not the story here. It’s the timing. It all comes back to the timing,” Hayes charged further. “Let’s remember the court case. The trial of Donald Trump over his effort to subvert the Constitutional Republic was originally set to begin days from now in March.”
While Trump’s January 6 insurrection trial was initially scheduled to kick off next month, it will now be delayed until sometime after the Supreme Court rules on the immunity matter starting on April 22.
“All of that is on hold because the Supreme Court wants to hear oral arguments for Trump’s immunity claims – ready for this – seven weeks from now,” the MSNBC host scoffed.
“April 22nd, 2024, making it a real possibility that Donald Trump will not face a trial for the crime of attempting to overthrow the American republic, will not face a jury of his peers until after the next election, in which he is the likely Republican candidate.”
Hayes continued his lengthy diatribe and accused the “MAGA majority” of the Supreme Court of being “with” ex-President Trump amid his insurrection legal woes.
The MSNBC host also suggested that the “MAGA majority” of the current “Trump-created” Supreme Court would “use their power to make sure [Trump] does not face trial in an election year.”
"It is an unmistakable sign from the MAGA majority of the Trump-created court that they are with him,” Hayes explained. “That they are going to use their power to make sure he does not face trial in an election year for attempting to end American democracy.”
“The point was never to win on the merits,” the All in with Chris Hayes host continued. “The point was to make a time-consuming Hail Mary pass to attempt to escape accountability. Trump’s bet was that the 6-3 MAGA majority he himself created on that court would bail him out.”
“Today, the court signaled they are in cahoots, that the plot is on, it’s a go,” Hayes concluded. “Yes, they will take up the case. When they get to it.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the January 6 insurrection case brought against Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith was already delayed last month when Trump’s defense team argued that the former leader was protected from prosecution connected to the matter due to presidential immunity.
Although the Washington, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ultimately ruled earlier this month that Trump was not protected from prosecution and did not have presidential immunity, the Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that it would take up the matter on April 22.