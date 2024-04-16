'Fake Snooze?' CNN Panel Jokes About Trump 'Appearing to Sleep' During Hush Money Trial

After it was reported that Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep hours into the first day of his historic hush money trial, anchors at CNN wasted no time taking a few jabs at the former president as they mused about how the news would play out nationally, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday's episode of CNN This Morning, anchor Jim Acosta asked his panel of pundits about their thoughts on Monday's report in The New York Times that said Trump "appears to be sleeping."

"His head keeps dropping down and his mouth goes slack," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman wrote just after noon Eastern Time as she published updates on the trial, where cameras are not being allowed into the courtroom.