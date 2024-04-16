Lara Trump Claims Father-in-law Donald Raised 7-Figure Sum During First Day of Criminal Hush Money Trial: 'The People of America Spoke Up'

RNC co-chair Lara Trump recently claimed that her father-in-law, Donald Trump, raised more than $1 million during the first day of his criminal hush money trial this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ex-President Trump made history on Monday by becoming the first former U.S. president to appear in court on criminal charges – charges connected to his alleged falsification of New York business records ahead of the 2016 presidential election.