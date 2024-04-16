Lara Trump Claims Father-in-law Donald Raised 7-Figure Sum During First Day of Criminal Hush Money Trial: 'The People of America Spoke Up'
RNC co-chair Lara Trump recently claimed that her father-in-law, Donald Trump, raised more than $1 million during the first day of his criminal hush money trial this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ex-President Trump made history on Monday by becoming the first former U.S. president to appear in court on criminal charges – charges connected to his alleged falsification of New York business records ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
But according to the embattled ex-president’s daughter-in-law, Trump’s criminal trial did not stop his supporters from donating money to the 45th president’s 2024 election campaign.
Eric Trump’s wife claimed that ex-President Trump raised nearly $1.5 million on Monday and that the “average donation was $28.”
She also threw shade at President Joe Biden and the current economy.
“The people of America spoke up yesterday in support of Donald Trump to the tune of a million and a half dollars raised for his campaign,” Lara told Fox News on Tuesday morning.
“The average donation was $28, so even here, in the abysmal Biden economy, people are coming out and they are financially supporting this president,” she added.
Meanwhile, Lara also complained about her father-in-law’s criminal trial in Manhattan shortly before the first day of proceedings began on Monday morning.
The 41-year-old co-chair of the Republican National Committee blasted the criminal case against ex-President Trump as “insane,” “ridiculous,” and “ludicrous.”
“It is ridiculous that they are dragging this man in a New York City courtroom,” she charged on NewsNation on Monday morning.
“It is so clear how partisan this is, that [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg himself wouldn’t even take this case up until Donald Trump announced he was running for president,” Lara continued. “It is insane that we are in this place in the United States of America.”
According to Lara, her embattled father-in-law’s criminal trial “doesn’t have anything to do with crime” because the case is “about politics.”
“This doesn’t have anything to do with crime or with the right thing happening,” she claimed. “It’s about politics.”
Lara also suggested “people see that” Trump’s trial is “about politics” and that is why “fundraising tends to go up” despite the spate of civil and criminal cases against the 45th president.
“People see that, they understand that, and it is why whenever you have situations like this, our fundraising tends to go up,” she told NewsNation earlier this week.
“I don’t think this will be any different,” Lara concluded. “I think people are going to continue to support this president.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the first of Trump’s four criminal trials started on Monday in Manhattan.
The ex-president was charged with 34 counts of falsifying New York business records ahead of the 2016 presidential election. He pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts.
Jury selection is expected to continue through next week, at which point the trial will formally begin.